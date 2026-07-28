Nobu to Launch Hotel, Restaurant, Villas and Residences at Monte Rei in Portugal's Eastern Algarve

Set within more than 1,000 acres of unspoiled countryside in Portugal's Eastern Algarve and centred around its acclaimed Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, the development will bring together Nobu's unmistakable approach to luxury hospitality, genre-defining cuisine, timeless design and intuitive service. As Nobu expands its presence into Portugal, this latest addition to the brand's growing European portfolio introduces a new expression of the Nobu lifestyle to the Eastern Algarve - one defined by year-round resort living and a close connection to the region's picturesque surroundings and coastline.

The Nobu Hotel will feature 100 rooms and suites, a signature Nobu restaurant and thoughtfully curated guest amenities. The development will also include 21,000 square meters of Nobu villas and branded residences, offering owners and guests alike the opportunity to enjoy the Nobu lifestyle within the privacy of Monte Rei's exceptional setting.

Over almost two decades, Monte Rei has established an international reputation through its award-winning golf, high standards of service, residential community and enviable location in one of Portugal's most characterful resort regions. The next phase of its development will build upon those foundations, creating a more complete year-round destination for residents, members and guests while preserving the privacy and authenticity that have long defined the resort.

An esteemed international design team has been appointed to shape the project, including DSA Architects and the Rockwell Group, the internationally renowned architecture and design studio and long-standing Nobu partner. Together, the team will develop a cohesive architectural and interior vision that brings Nobu's understated design philosophy into dialogue with Monte Rei's landscape and the character of the Eastern Algarve.

"Monte Rei offers a rare combination of natural beauty, privacy and an established reputation for exceptional golf and residential living," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "Together with Norfin, we have the opportunity to create a distinctive Nobu destination that feels deeply connected to the Eastern Algarve while delivering the hospitality, dining, design and service for which the brand is known around the world."

"This is an important milestone for Monte Rei," said Miguel Mateus, CEO of Norfin. "The resort has long been recognised for the quality of its golf, service and residential environment. We are now building on that legacy with a broader ambition for the destination - one that brings together world-class hospitality, exceptional residential living and carefully designed leisure experiences.

Our partnership with Nobu is central to delivering that ambition. It introduces one of the world's most recognised luxury hospitality brands to the Eastern Algarve, with a Nobu Hotel, signature Nobu Restaurant and branded residences that will further strengthen Monte Rei's international appeal while complementing the wider investment across the resort."

www.nobuhotels.com/hotel-collection/algarve