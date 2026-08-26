Ninkear to Unveil AI-Ready Mini PCs and Performance Laptops at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninkear, a practical AI PC brand for mobile professionals, will participate in IFA Berlin 2026 to present its latest compact computing solutions and actively seek new partners and distributors worldwide.

Since 2020, Ninkear has focused on reliable performance and energy efficiency under its "Nothing Extra" philosophy—the right performance for real work, no more, no less. The company offers free shipping from its European warehouse, 30-day returns, and a 2-year warranty; products are available in 25+ markets and trusted by over 200 enterprise customers.

Ninkear invites global visitors to meet its new AI laptops and AI mini PCs at IFA Berlin 2026 (Hall H5.2, Booth 450), showcasing portable AI office solutions for professionals.

At IFA, Ninkear will highlight these key models:

Mini PCs

Ninkear L20 AI Mini PC - Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 226V with 97 TOPS AI Performance. Ultra-compact design delivering practical local AI for office and multi-display use.

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 226V with 97 TOPS AI Performance. Ultra-compact design delivering practical local AI for office and multi-display use. Ninkear MBOX 18 Mini PC - Palm-sized all-metal body with Intel® Core™ 3 processor 304, dual M.2 SSD slots, USB4 ports, and quiet cooling for reliable everyday performance.

Laptops

Ninkear S13 2-in-1 Laptop - 13-inch 2.5K anti-glare screen, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 115U + 16GB memory, slim metal body, Unlock AI Productivity.

13-inch 2.5K anti-glare screen, Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 115U + 16GB memory, slim metal body, Unlock AI Productivity. Ninkear U9 Pro Laptop - Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 185H, built for professionals. Supports 35 TOPS AI Performance for private local AI processing.

We are actively seeking distributors and partners in various countries and regions.

Visit our booth to experience the products, discuss cooperation opportunities, and explore potential partnerships. We look forward to meeting you!

IFA Berlin 2026

Dates: September 4–8, 2026

Booth: H5.2-450

Address: Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany

For more information, visit https://ninkear.com/

Media Contact:

marketing@ninkear.com

+8615914917645