Nikon Metrology Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Laser Radar BIW Inspection

Recognized for advancing high-precision, in-line dimensional inspection and enabling data-driven manufacturing transformation in automotive production

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Nikon Metrology, LLC has been awarded the 2026 Global Product Leadership Recognition in the laser radar in body-in-white (BIW) inspection industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Nikon Metrology's consistent leadership in enabling high-precision, in-line dimensional inspection, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric solutions in an increasingly complex and competitive manufacturing landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Nikon Metrology excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its laser radar innovation roadmap with evolving automotive manufacturing requirements while executing with consistency and scale across global markets. "Nikon has successfully redefined BIW inspection by transitioning from traditional offline measurement approaches to absolute, in-line dimensional control, enabling OEMs to achieve real-time process optimization and significantly improve production outcomes. The APDIS MV5X is Nikon Metrology's latest high-speed laser radar system designed for automated non-contact inspection in Body-in-White (BiW) and advanced manufacturing applications. The compact system delivers up to six times faster scanning than previous models while maintaining high measurement accuracy." said Shruti Bapusaheb Yewale, senior research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital manufacturing, Industry 4.0 adoption, and deep collaboration with automotive OEMs, Nikon Metrology has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving environment. The company's sustained investment in advanced laser radar engineering and application-driven innovation has enabled it to scale effectively across major automotive manufacturing regions while addressing the increasing demand for flexible, high-mix production systems.

Innovation remains central to Nikon Metrology's approach. Its advanced laser radar platforms, including its APDIS systems, address the need for high-speed, non-contact, and automated dimensional inspection directly on the production line. By delivering high accuracy at production speed without requiring physical contact, reflective targets, or controlled environments, the company enables manufacturers to enhance dimensional stability, reduce scrap and rework, and support next-generation vehicle platforms. "The APDIS MV5X represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver industry-leading solutions that solve real-world manufacturing problems. By combining fast, high-accuracy, 100% inline measurements with a compact design, the system integrates seamlessly into any factory floor layout without the limitations of traditional systems. The APDIS MV5X is ultimately designed to help companies reduce their manufacturing costs, by shortening their production cycles, and maximizing quality control." said Ghassan Chamsine, Managing Director, Laser Radar, at Nikon Metrology.

Nikon Metrology's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By enabling seamless integration with production systems, supporting real-time data-driven decision-making, and maintaining strong global service and calibration networks, the company ensures consistent performance and long-term value for its customers. Its integration-led deployment model and localized engineering support enable faster commissioning, improved system utilization, and sustained operational efficiency across diverse manufacturing environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Nikon Metrology for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's focus on absolute in-line metrology, combined with its ability to deliver reliable, long-lasting systems, is transforming inspection from a cost center to a critical driver of throughput, yield, and manufacturing precision. Its vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach continue to shape the future of the BIW inspection industry and support the transition to fully digital, data-driven production ecosystems.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Product Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market positioning, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. The recognition highlights organizations that are redefining industry standards through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Nikon Metrology, LLC

Nikon Metrology is a leading provider of advanced measurement and optical solutions for precision manufacturing and quality control. Part of the Nikon Corporation family, Nikon Metrology specializes in delivering cutting-edge metrology technology to industries requiring manual and automated solutions with the highest levels of accuracy and reliability.

Focusing on large volume metrology solutions with the APDIS Laser Radar, Nikon Metrology also boasts a full portfolio of industrial microscopes, video measuring systems, and industrial X-ray and CT systems along with inspection services for all product lines.

Serving key industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, medical device, electronics and semiconductors, precision engineering, and tool and die, Nikon Metrology is committed to advancing metrology through continuous innovation, global support, and customer-focused solutions that drive efficiency, compliance, and confidence in measurement results.