NFQ Technologies helps Men in Blazers build a central digital platform for its growing football audience

With the World Cup set to drive football audiences higher, the platform gives Men in Blazers one place to guide fans from content to events and commerce.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithuanian technology company NFQ Technologies has announced its work with Men in Blazers Media Network, one of the largest independent football media companies in North America. NFQ helped the network build a centralised digital platform that brings together shows, podcasts, live event guidance, fan experiences and commerce in one ecosystem.

“Major tournaments are excellent at creating attention, but attention alone does not build loyalty,” says Lukas Inokaitis, Head of Strategic Partnerships at NFQ Technologies. “A fan may discover a brand through a podcast, a YouTube video, a social clip or a live event. The question is whether the brand has a clear next step for that fan – another show to discover, an event to attend, merchandise to buy or a reason to come back.”

The announcement comes as the FIFA World Cup is driving global attention towards football content. For sports media brands, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge: large tournaments can bring major spikes in audience attention, but that attention can be difficult to retain if the fan journey remains fragmented across third-party platforms.

"Major tournaments are excellent at creating attention, but attention alone does not build loyalty," said Lukas Inokaitis, Head of Strategic Partnerships at NFQ Technologies. "A fan may discover a brand through a podcast, a YouTube video, a social clip or a live event. The question is whether the brand has a clear next step for that fan – another show to discover, an event to attend, merchandise to buy or a reason to come back."

Men in Blazers Media Network has grown from a single podcast into a broad football media ecosystem, producing weekly TV shows, daily audio and video content, social coverage, newsletters and live events. With more than 4.5 million followers across platforms, over 1,500 shows produced and more than 4.4 billion annual content views, the network had already built significant reach across third-party channels.

The new platform helps bring that ecosystem into one central destination. Fans can move more easily between shows, episodes, guests and related content, follow live event recommendations and access merchandise without leaving the brand experience.

"We had a massive task ahead of us with a short window for execution. Our site needed to be a content hub, an interactive travel guide, a storefront, and a vehicle for engaging our fans on a deeper level. Ahead of a crucial time for our business, NFQ was given the reins and diligently delivered a simple solution to a complex problem," said Kenny Crocker, Director of Marketing at Men in Blazers Media Network.

The platform was delivered in a tight one-month window using a lean setup based on Storyblok, Shopify, Next.js and Vercel. According to NFQ Technologies, the priority was to create a solution that could support frequent content updates, integrated commerce and future fan engagement without adding unnecessary complexity.

"When a media business grows across many channels, the challenge is no longer only reach. It is how to connect the experience," Inokaitis added. "An owned platform does not replace social media, video or podcast networks. It gives the business a place where those discovery channels can lead – and where fan attention can become a longer-term relationship."

With the 2026 World Cup expected to bring huge attention to football content, especially in North America, NFQ Technologies says the organisations that benefit most will be those that can guide fans beyond one clip, one episode or one match moment – and give them a reason to keep engaging.

About NFQ Technologies

NFQ Technologies is an international technology advisory and engineering company supporting organisations across sport, e-commerce, travel, logistics, AI-driven sectors and other industries. In sports, NFQ delivers long-term digital solutions for rights holders, broadcasters and sports media organisations, including Euroleague Basketball and Premier League Productions. Its teams have also contributed to global digital platforms such as HomeToGo and KAYAK.

www.nfq.com