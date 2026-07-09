As visual standards rise and product catalogs become more complex, brands and retailers face the same challenge: no reliable way to monitor visual compliance, prioritize improvements, and ensure every product page performs at its full potential.

PARIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfinite, a visual intelligence company for e-commerce, today announces the launch of The Visual Intelligence Platform for the Digital Shelf. Built for brands and retailers managing thousands of SKUs, the platform helps teams monitor visual quality, ensure compliance, prioritize the highest-impact opportunities, and generate product visuals at scale — protecting product page performance across every channel.

The Market Challenge

Nfinite Launches the Visual Intelligence Platform for the Digital Shelf to Help Brands and Retailers Optimize Product Visuals at Scale

Retailers keep raising the bar with more images, more formats, and increasingly complex requirements. Brands struggle to keep up, while retailers lack visibility into whether brand-supplied and private label visuals actually meet their standards once live.

The result is the same on both sides: incoherent PDPs, wasted production spend, and strategic blind spots. Non-compliant product pages can lose 15–25% of revenue, while teams spend an estimated 40 hours per SKU every year on manual compliance checks, asset rework, and portal submissions. Without an intelligence layer, organizations have no way to identify which SKUs have gaps, where they exist, or what should be prioritized first.

For Brands: The Visual Layer They've Never Had

Brands have invested in the infrastructure to distribute product content — PIMs, DAMs, syndication platforms. Those systems share one blind spot: none of them monitors what product images actually look like once live on a retailer's product page, or whether they meet that retailer's requirements.

Without continuous visibility, teams struggle to identify missing or non-compliant visuals before they impact rankings, listings, and conversion rates. When a SKU is delisted, recovering organic ranking can take 60 to 90 days¹.

In one early analysis, Nfinite scanned a leading DIY brand's catalog across seven retail endpoints and identified 897 content gaps with an overall 61% compliance score against retailer requirements. The brand had received no prior alerts.

For Retailers: Complete Visibility Across the Catalog

Retailers face the opposite challenge. Managing thousands of SKUs from hundreds of vendors makes consistent visual quality increasingly difficult to maintain manually. Without visibility across vendor and private label content, teams struggle to identify underperforming suppliers, prioritize improvements, or enforce standards at scale.

Meanwhile, generative AI has reduced production costs by 70–95% and shortened production timelines from weeks to hours, making large-scale content creation economically viable. But production without prioritization creates unnecessary cost. With 87% of online shoppers citing product visuals as the most influential purchase factor², knowing where to invest is just as important as producing the content itself.

The Visual Intelligence Platform for the Digital Shelf

To solve these challenges, Nfinite introduces The Visual Intelligence Platform for the Digital Shelf. Built for brands and retailers, it provides the intelligence layer needed to continuously monitor, prioritize, and improve product visuals across the digital shelf.

Visual Insights: continuously monitors product visuals across brands and retailers. It scores compliance against retailer requirements, category standards, and brand guidelines, identifying missing image types, quality issues, incorrect formats, and cross-channel inconsistencies. It also benchmarks vendor, brand, retailer, and competitive performance while prioritizing gaps by business impact.

Visual Creation: closes the gaps identified by Visual Insights. AI and CGI workflows generate missing visuals — on-brand, on-spec, and publish-ready.

"Each retailer has different requirements, and managing that manually was a real challenge for us. With Nfinite, we can easily track, adapt, and ensure our product visuals meet each partner's standards."

— Brand & Marketing Lead, CR Plastic

"Brands have spent a decade building systems to push content out. What they've never had is a system that tells them whether that content is actually working — compliant, complete, and competitive — on every retailer page. That's the layer we built."

— Augustin de Narp, General Manager, Nfinite

Visual Intelligence Is Becoming Strategic Infrastructure for the Digital Shelf

In sectors like DIY and Home & Living, where purchase decisions depend heavily on visual confidence, shoppers expect complete, consistent, and compliant product pages across every channel. For brands, that means meeting retailer requirements. For retailers, it means ensuring vendor and private label content meets the same standards.

As visual requirements continue to evolve, competitive advantage will come from knowing what to improve, where to prioritize, and how to maintain high-performing visuals at scale.

Nfinite is building that intelligence layer by continuously expanding its retailer standards database and connecting monitoring, prioritization, and AI-powered content generation.

About Nfinite

Nfinite is a Visual Intelligence Platform for the digital shelf. The platform connects visual insights to visual creation — helping brands and retailers identify visual gaps, optimize content, and produce high-performing PDP assets at scale — driving higher conversion, better shopper experiences, and stronger catalog performance.

nfinite.ai

Media contact: enora.pendezec@nfinite.app