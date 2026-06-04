NFG SA Launches "Step Forward" Foundation to Expand Global Philanthropic Impact

GENEVA, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFG SA ("NFG"), the principal entity of the NFG Group, today announced the official launch of the NFG Step Forward Foundation ("Step Forward"), a newly established independent charitable foundation designed to scale and structure the Group's longstanding philanthropic activities.

Since its inception in 2017, the NFG Group has supported a broad range of charitable initiatives, including funding education for underserved youth, sponsoring community programs, and providing direct assistance to individuals and families in need. The creation of Step Forward marks a significant evolution in this commitment, consolidating philanthropic efforts under an independently governed structure to enhance transparency, accountability, and long-term impact.

Step Forward will operate as an independent platform receiving contributions from NFG's affiliated entities, clients, and external donors. It will also serve as a central point of contact for charities, community organizations, and individuals seeking support.

The foundation's primary focus will be on empowering underserved youth through access to education, sports funding, healthcare, and essential wellbeing resources, while remaining open to supporting a wide spectrum of charitable causes globally.

To support its launch and ensure immediate operational capacity, NFG SA has committed an initial contribution of USD 1 million to the foundation.

Keith Beekmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of NFG Group, commented: "Step Forward represents the next phase in NFG's commitment to giving back. By establishing an independent foundation, we can ensure that support is directed where it is needed most, with transparency and integrity at the core of our mission. We look forward to expanding our reach and delivering meaningful, lasting impact in communities worldwide."

The foundation will be overseen by an independent Board of Trustees, with Dr. Kathryn Devos and Cecilia Rague-Kaisha serving as Ambassadors. They will be supported by Shaunte Stapleton (Corporate Manager) and Troylin Evelyn (Secretary). We will announce trustees as the foundation grows.

The launch of Step Forward builds on NFG's ongoing philanthropic partnerships. Most recently, NFG SA supported the Lenivan Foundation's annual campaign providing school shoes to children in Kenya, contributing to the distribution of over 300 pairs and supporting broader educational and community initiatives across Africa.

NFG invites its clients, partners, and the wider community to participate in this initiative through donations, strategic collaborations, and referrals to and organizations in need. Please see the link to their website to learn more: https://nfgstepforward.kn/.

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