NFC Market worth $37.42 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the NFC Market is projected to reach USD 37.42 billion by 2032 from an estimated USD 24.42 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Browse 150 market data tables and 70 figures spread through 300 pages and in-depth TOC on 'NFC Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

NFC Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 24.42 billion

USD 24.42 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 37.42 billion

USD 37.42 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 7.4%

NFC Market Trends & Insights:

The NFC market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rising adoption of contactless payments, digital wallets, NFC-enabled smartphones, wearable devices, and connected consumer electronics. Growing demand for secure contactless transactions, seamless device connectivity, digital authentication, and convenient user experiences is accelerating the deployment of NFC across banking and finance, retail, consumer electronics, transportation, automotive, healthcare, hospitality, and access control applications. Additionally, advancements in NFC ICs and antennas, NFC tags, NFC readers, secure elements, and low-power NFC technologies are further strengthening global market expansion.

By operating mode type, the card emulation segment is expected to account for the largest share in the NFC market in 2026, driven by its widespread adoption in contactless payments, digital wallets, transit ticketing, access control, and digital identification applications. The increasing integration of NFC card emulation into smartphones, smartwatches, and other connected devices is accelerating deployment across banking & finance, transportation, retail, hospitality, and consumer electronics.

By vertical, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the NFC market in 2032, driven by the widespread integration of NFC technology into smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, and other connected consumer devices. Growing adoption of NFC-enabled devices for contactless payments, digital wallets, device pairing, authentication, and access control is accelerating segment growth. In addition, rising smartphone and wearable penetration, advances in miniaturized NFC ICs and antennas, and growing demand for seamless device connectivity are supporting the integration of NFC functionality across consumer electronics.

By energy source, the light energy harvesting segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by advancements in photovoltaic energy harvesting technologies and increasing deployment of indoor and outdoor battery-free IoT sensing applications.

By hardware type, the NFC ICs & antennas segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2032, driven by their widespread integration into smartphones, wearables, payment terminals, automotive systems, and other NFC-enabled devices. Growing adoption of contactless payments, digital wallets, and connected devices is further increasing demand for NFC ICs and antennas.

By region, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 46% in 2025, supported by rapid adoption of contactless payments, widespread penetration of NFC-enabled smartphones and wearable devices, expanding digital payment infrastructure, and the presence of leading NFC semiconductor and technology providers across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=520

The NFC market is growing as adoption of contactless payments, digital wallets, NFC-enabled smartphones, wearables, and connected devices expands across consumer and commercial sectors. Rising demand for secure, convenient, and seamless contactless communication is accelerating the deployment of NFC solutions for mobile payments, access control, digital authentication, ticketing, product identification, and smart retail applications. Moreover, advancements in NFC controllers, secure elements, tags, readers, antennas, and ultra-low-power semiconductor technologies are improving NFC security, communication performance, device integration, and application flexibility. Increasing investments in digital payment infrastructure, connected automotive systems, smart healthcare, IoT, and digital identification ecosystems are creating significant opportunities for NFC solutions that enable secure transactions, enhance user convenience, and support seamless wireless communication.

Based on product type, the NFC ICs & antennas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the NFC market during the forecast period.

The NFC ICs & antennas segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by rising demand for compact, integrated NFC components across smartphones, wearables, payment terminals, automotive systems, and connected devices. NFC ICs and antennas enable secure, reliable short-range communication for applications such as contactless payments, digital wallets, access control, ticketing, authentication, and device pairing. Their compact form factor and support for low-power wireless communication make them well suited for consumer electronics, smart cards, IoT devices, and automotive applications. These components help manufacturers integrate NFC functionality into increasingly smaller, more connected devices while supporting secure data exchange and contactless transactions. The growing adoption of NFC-enabled smartphones, wearables, and payment terminals further supports segment growth. In addition, advancements in NFC IC integration, antenna miniaturization, energy efficiency, and communication performance are improving device compatibility and enabling broader deployment across applications. The increasing implementation of contactless payment infrastructure, smart retail, digital identification, connected mobility, and product authentication is creating additional growth opportunities. These factors are expected to accelerate the adoption of NFC ICs and antennas and maintain their position as the fastest-growing product type throughout the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the banking & finance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the NFC market during the forecast period.

The banking & finance segment is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of contactless payments, NFC-enabled debit and credit cards, mobile wallets, and NFC-based authentication solutions across banking and financial services. NFC technology enables secure, fast, and convenient transactions among smartphones, payment terminals, cards, and other compatible devices, making it well suited for modern digital payment ecosystems. The growing penetration of smartphones and wearable devices with NFC capabilities is further accelerating the adoption of NFC-based payment solutions and digital banking services. In addition, increasing investments in contactless payment infrastructure, secure authentication, tokenization, and digital identity solutions are creating significant opportunities for NFC technology providers. Rising consumer preference for tap-to-pay transactions, coupled with the expansion of mobile banking and digital wallets, is further supporting segment growth. Advancements in secure elements, NFC controllers, biometric authentication, and transaction security are improving the reliability and security of NFC-enabled financial transactions. These factors are expected to accelerate the deployment of NFC solutions across banking and financial institutions and support the Banking & Finance segment as the fastest-growing vertical throughout the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=520

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the NFC market during the forecast period.

The region's strong market position is driven by rapid digitalization, widespread smartphone penetration, growing adoption of contactless payments, and rising investments in digital payment infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are seeing significant deployment of NFC technology across mobile payments, consumer electronics, retail, transportation, access control, and smart infrastructure applications. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturers, smartphone producers, payment technology providers, and NFC solution developers is supporting the development and commercialization of NFC-enabled products across the region. In addition, the rapid expansion of digital wallets, contactless banking services, transit ticketing, and NFC-enabled wearable devices is increasing NFC adoption. Government initiatives supporting digital payments, financial inclusion, smart cities, and digital identification are further contributing to market development. The growing integration of NFC capabilities into smartphones, payment terminals, wearables, smart cards, automotive systems, and IoT devices is expected to strengthen Asia Pacific's position and enable the region to maintain the largest share of the global NFC industry throughout the forecast period.

The report profiles key players in NFC companies such as NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Thales (France), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including product launches, technology partnerships, research and development investments, strategic collaborations, business expansions, acquisitions, and solution developments to strengthen their market positions and expand their NFC technology portfolios.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=520

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Smart Hospital Market by Medical Imaging Systems, Patient Monitoring Devices, Smart Beds, Electronic Health Records, Hospital Information Systems, Deployment & System Integration Services, and Managed & Support/Maintenance - Global Forecast to 2032

Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market by Design (1-4 Bays, 5-8 Bays, 9-16 Bays, More Than 16 Bays), Product Type, Storage Solution (Scale-up NAS, Scale-out NAS), Deployment Type, By Mount Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/near-field-communication-nfc-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/near-field-communication-nfc.asp