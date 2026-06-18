Nextview Consulting launches fully managed Agentic Sales CRM for Mid-Market

The new first-of-its-kind package bundles Salesforce enterprise licenses, autonomous AI agents, implementation and continuous support into a single recurring fee, delivering a solution ready for team adoption within two weeks.

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextview Consulting, Europe's leading design-led Salesforce consulting partner, today announced the official launch of its new Agentic Sales Package tailored specifically for mid-market organizations. Designed for companies that need to scale sales without increasing headcount. This first-of-its-kind offering removes the implementation delays, heavy administrative burdens, and unpredictable pricing structures that frequently stall digital transformation efforts.

Modern commercial teams require secure, market-leading customer relationship management (CRM) foundations to support an effective, AI-native sales strategy. Rather than navigating traditional deployment timelines that typically last four to six months, Nextview's solution delivers a fully configured Salesforce ecosystem ready for team adoption in two weeks, all under one contract instead of three.

The package resolves common organizational bottlenecks, including cold leads, low pipeline conversion rates, underprepared sales representatives, and excessive quotation cycles, by embedding active autonomous agents directly into day-to-day operations.

The portfolio introduces three fixed tiers billed on a transparent, per-seat monthly basis:

Base: Focused on optimizing early-stage sales funnels. It includes a continuous Lead Nurturing AI agent that systematically follows up with and qualifies leads around the clock. This improves qualified pipelines by up to 25% while managing active deals natively within Slack.

Focused on optimizing early-stage sales funnels. It includes a continuous Lead Nurturing AI agent that systematically follows up with and qualifies leads around the clock. This improves qualified pipelines by up to 25% while managing active deals natively within Slack. Build: Tailored for teams looking to maximize conversion rates on existing meetings. It adds a live AI Sales Coach agent that runs real-time role-plays and delivers instant account briefings before key client engagements.

Tailored for teams looking to maximize conversion rates on existing meetings. It adds a live AI Sales Coach agent that runs real-time role-plays and delivers instant account briefings before key client engagements. Scale: Created for enterprises pursuing a fully autonomous sales motion. It builds upon previous tiers with a dedicated Quote Generation agent that reduces administrative overhead by accelerating quotation processes by 40% to 70%, and adds AI agents over time giving sales representatives up to 40% of their working week back to focus on active selling.

"Over the past 18 years, we have invested aggressively across Europe to build the continent's most capable independent Salesforce partnership," said Huub Waterval, CEO and Founder of Nextview Consulting. "With this launch, we are removing the traditional friction of custom software deployments. Mid-market companies deserve immediate returns on their technology investments. By uniting licenses, autonomous AI agents, two-week delivery, and continuous managed support into one all-in fee, we are making high-impact enterprise AI accessible from day one."

All package tiers natively include Salesforce foundational components, Sales Cloud Enterprise licenses, Event Monitoring for security oversight, AI agents and credits, easy-to-use Slack interface, continuous operational support, monthly agent health checks, and automatic updates for future AI tools as they are released.

https://nextviewconsulting.com/agentic-sales-for-the-mid-market

Media Contact:

Nextview Consulting

Will Lamb

CRO & MD UKI

will.lamb@nextviewconsulting.com