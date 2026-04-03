Next Generation Drug Conjugates (NDCs) Market worth $42.55 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market is projected to grow from about USD 15.75 billion in 2026 to USD 42.55 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.7%.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2035

2026–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 15.75 billion

USD 15.75 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 42.55 billion

USD 42.55 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 11.7%

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the peptide-radionuclide conjugate is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.6% between 2026 and 2035.

By indication, breast cancer is expected to dominate the global next generation drug conjugates market in 2025 with a share of 45.9%.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

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The growing prevalence of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors is a major driver for the next generation drug conjugates market. Additionally, continuous advancements in conjugation technologies, including improvements in targeting ligands, linker chemistry, payload design, and manufacturing processes, are enhancing the efficacy, safety, and scalability of these therapies.

By product, The Enhertu segment accounted for the largest share of the global next generation drug conjugates market in 2025.

the next generation drug conjugates market is segmented into Enhertu, Amvuttra, Pluvicto, Trodelvy, Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (SAC-TMT), Zilebesiran, 225Ac-PSMA-617, other commercialized products, and other pipeline products. The Enhertu dominated the market share in 2025, driven by its superior clinical efficacy, strong global adoption, and expanding approvals across multiple HER2-targeted indications, particularly in breast cancer. Its growing use in HER2-low populations and ongoing clinical trials in lung and gastric cancers further support its market leadership. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising demand for targeted therapies continue to boost the uptake of Enhertu, reinforcing its dominant position in the global NGDC market.

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By Targeting ligand, Amino sugar is estimated to be the fastest-growing target ligand segment.

The global next generation drug conjugates market is segmented by target ligand into antibodies, amino sugars, peptides, and other targeting ligands. In 2025, the amino sugar segment is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, driven by its emerging role in targeted delivery and improved cellular uptake. Amino sugar-based ligands offer enhanced biocompatibility and potential for selective binding, supporting their increasing adoption in novel drug conjugate development and expanding research applications in precision oncology.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global next generation drug conjugates market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of regional revenues in the next generation drug conjugates (NGDC) market and remains the primary growth engine. The region's dominance is driven by a high concentration of leading biopharmaceutical companies, advanced research institutions, and specialized cancer centers, along with strong regulatory support from the FDA and rapid adoption of innovative targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates. Robust oncology pipelines, significant NIH and private funding, and an active clinical trials landscape position the US as the key innovation hub for NGDCs, while Canada contributes steadily through expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing cancer research initiatives, and growing adoption of advanced oncology treatments.

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Top Companies in Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market:

The Top Companies in Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc (Immunomedics) (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), Daiichi Sankyo, Company Limited (Japan), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Rakuten Group, Inc. (US), Novo Nordisk (Dicerna Pharmaceuticals) (Denmark), ADC Therapeutics SA (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (US), and AbbVie, Inc (US).

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