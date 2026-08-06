Newmark Acquires L+P Immobilienbewertung, Expanding its Valuation & Advisory Business in Europe

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or the "Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the acquisition of L+P Immobilienbewertungs GmbH ("L+P"), which will become part of Newmark's Valuation & Advisory business within Investor Solutions.

Founded more than 25 years ago, L+P has grown into one of Germany's most established full-service real estate valuation firms, with a team of more than 40 professionals serving institutional clients across Europe. The firm is recognized for its expertise across commercial, residential and specialized real estate, supported by deep local market knowledge and a long-standing reputation for high-quality valuations.

"Our focus always has been on delivering independent, reliable and high-quality valuation advice," said Dr. Helge Ludwig, Founder of L+P. "Joining Newmark allows us to combine that expertise with an international platform and complementary technology capabilities. Together, we can deliver greater value to clients while creating new opportunities for our people."

"L+P is an outstanding addition to Newmark and another important step in the expansion of our Valuation and Advisory business across Europe," said John Busi, President, Newmark Valuation & Advisory. "As our fourth Valuation & Advisory acquisition this year, it further strengthens our ability to support clients with market-leading expertise, technology-enabled capabilities and a growing international platform."

"The German market demands valuation expertise that combines technical rigor with decades of market experience," said Marcus Lütgering, Country Head, Germany at Newmark. "With L+P, we are adding a team that has been trusted for more than a quarter of a century to deliver precise, court-tested appraisals for investors, banks, fund initiators and public-sector clients. Together, we are further enhancing our ability to deliver greater value to investors, lenders and institutional clients."

The acquisition builds on Newmark's continued investment in Valuation & Advisory, including Catella Valuation Advisory in France, the Altus Group Canadian Appraisals business, and einwert, which joined Newmark in Germany earlier this year. Together, these investments strengthen Newmark's valuation capabilities across key international markets.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.6 billion. As of June 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 195 offices with more than 10,000 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.