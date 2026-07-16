Newgen reports Revenue of ₹357 crores in Q1 FY'27, up 11% Q1 YoY; Profit After Tax at ₹63 crores, up 26% Q1 YoY

Newgen stays Ahead of What's Ahead, investing in AI, Automation, and Enterprise Innovation to Orchestrate Intelligent Enterprises

NEW DELHI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, continuing to execute its strategy of helping organizations Orchestrate Intelligent Enterprises.

Key Highlights- Q1 FY'27 v/s Q1 FY'26

Revenue Rs 357 Cr (11% Q1 YoY Growth)

Rs 357 Cr (11% Q1 YoY Growth) Annuity Revenue Rs 254 Cr (14% Q1 YoY Growth)

Rs 254 Cr (14% Q1 YoY Growth) Profit after Tax Rs 63 Cr (26% Q1 YoY Growth)

Rs 63 Cr (26% Q1 YoY Growth) US Geography Revenue Rs 92 Cr (27% Q1 YoY Growth)

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Diwakar Nigam Chairman & Managing Director, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., said: "Our Q1 FY'27 performance reflects resilient execution, with revenue up 11% YoY, robust profitability, strength of our annuity revenue model and global customer demand. As enterprises increasingly adopt unified platforms powered by AI, automation, content, and workflows, Newgen remains focused on helping them Orchestrate Intelligent Enterprises at scale with its AI enabled solutions. During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our unified platform, with AI deeply embedded across content, processes, applications, and enterprise workflows, while expanding our enterprise agent orchestration capabilities and industry-specific innovations.

Our strategy has always been to stay Ahead of What's Ahead, investing early in the technologies and capabilities that will shape the future of enterprise transformation. With our strengthened leadership, differentiated platform, and clear strategic roadmap, we are well positioned to drive innovation, deepen customer relationships, expand globally, and deliver sustained value."

Mr. Virender Jeet, Chief Executive Officer, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, said: "We have delivered a healthy start to FY'27, with Revenue growing at 11% YoY and Profit After Tax growing at 26%. Our SaaS and License Subscription revenues grew at 40% YoY to ₹60 crore, reflecting the continued strength of our recurring revenue business. During the quarter, we added 10 new customer logos, secured strategic wins across banking, insurance, and enterprise content management. We remain focused on disciplined execution, customer success, and delivering innovations that help enterprises accelerate their transformation journeys."

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (Q1 FY'27)

Revenue from operations (consolidated) were at Rs 357 crores during the quarter, as compared to Rs 321 crores in Q1 FY'26, up 11.2% Q1 YoY

Annuity revenue streams (ATS/AMC, support, and cloud/SaaS and Subscription license) were at Rs 254 crores. Subscription revenues were at Rs 146 crores, witnessing a growth of 21% Q1 YoY Of this, SaaS component witnessed growth of 40% Q1 YoY



Profit after tax stood at Rs 62 crores, growing at 26% Q1 YoY during the quarter with PAT Margin of 17.6%.

Key Business Highlights (Q1 FY'27)

Delivered broad-based geographic growth , led by the Americas, where revenues grew 27% YoY, followed by APAC at 12% YoY and EMEA at 10% YoY, reflecting healthy demand across key international markets.

, led by the Americas, where revenues grew 27% YoY, followed by APAC at 12% YoY and EMEA at 10% YoY, reflecting healthy demand across key international markets. Added 10 new enterprise customers during the quarter , further strengthening the Company's global customer base across priority industries.

, further strengthening the Company's global customer base across priority industries. Secured several strategic customer wins across banking, insurance, and enterprise content management, including: A Core Insurance Platform (Policy Administration System) transformation project for a customer in Kuwait, valued at KWD 875,000 (approximately ₹26.7 crore). A Retail Loan Origination Solution deployment for an organization in the Philippines, valued at USD 1.71 million (approximately ₹16.2 crore). An order from Annapurna Finance Private Limited in India for the implementation and maintenance of AI-enabled Loan Origination and Collections System, valued at ₹15.6 crore. An engagement with a leading UK enterprise to implement Newgen's Enterprise Content Management platform, valued at GBP 1.13 million (approximately ₹14.5 crore).

across banking, insurance, and enterprise content management, including: Recognized in The Forrester Wave™ : Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026

Recognized in Forrester's 'The Adaptive Process Orchestration Software Landscape, Q2 2026'

Recognized in Forrester's 'The AppGen and Low-Code Platforms Landscape, Q2 2026'

About Newgen

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale. The NewgenONE Platform unifies content, processes, and communications into an orchestration layer where intelligence is embedded into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance, and control built in. Enterprises move beyond fragmented initiatives to continuously adaptive, production ready operations. Decisions, workflows, and experiences evolve in real time, shaped by context, data, and embedded AI. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Newgen defines how modern enterprises operate, intelligently and at scale.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning Newgen Software Technologies' future business prospects and business profitability, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the actual results could materially differ from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth and new business opportunities, competition (both domestic and international), economic growth in India and the target countries for business, ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost over runs on projects, our ability to manage our international operations, government policies, interest and other fiscal costs generally prevailing in the economy. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. The company does not undertake to make any announcement in case any of these forward-looking statements become materially incorrect in future or update any forward looking statements made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.