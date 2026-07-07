ZURICH, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New7Wonders is proud to announce that 7 Wonders Day is being officially honoured in Viet Nam for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the country's continuing journey as the home of one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, Ha Long Bay.

New7Wonders Honours the Official 7 Wonders Day this year in Viet Nam

This initiative is taking place across two iconic locations: Ha Long Bay, internationally recognised as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, and Ha Noi, and is being supported by Vingroup, Viet Nam's leading private enterprise, and VTV, the country's national television broadcaster, ensuring nationwide engagement and coverage.

As the centrepiece of the honouring, an illustration depicting a giant numeral 7 formed by the traditional boats of Ha Long Bay has been unveiled. The image is a creative visual concept celebrating the enduring connection between the Vietnamese people, the world and this New 7 Wonder of Nature.

Representing New7Wonders, the Director Jean-Paul de la Fuente is participating in Ha Noi and Ha Long Bay, reinforcing the organisation's long-standing relationship with Viet Nam and its commitment to promoting the positive global impact of the world's wonders.

"7 Wonders Day is a day to wonder, an opportunity for people around the world to celebrate the places that unite humanity through their beauty, history, culture and inspiration," said Bernard Weber, Founder of New7Wonders. "The recognition of a wonder is not simply an honour - it is an invitation to celebrate it and ensure that future generations can continue to benefit from its extraordinary value."

Jean-Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders, added, "Around the world we have seen how the Wonder Effect inspires communities, strengthens national identity and creates sustainable socio-economic opportunities. Ha Long Bay is a powerful example of how global recognition can translate into lasting benefits for local people while showcasing Viet Nam to the world. We are honoured to celebrate this official 7 Wonders Day together with our partners and with the Vietnamese people."

7 Wonders Day is an annual global celebration launched in 2017, taking place every year on 7/7, and dedicated to recognising the world's extraordinary wonders, whilst encouraging people everywhere to rediscover the value of their shared natural and cultural heritage.

New7Wonders is the global movement and brand behind the worldwide campaigns that selected the New 7 Wonders of the World, the New 7 Wonders of Nature and other national and thematic campaigns including the most recent 7 Wonders of Future Cities. Through the participation of hundreds of millions of people, New7Wonders works to demonstrate how global recognition can generate tangible social, cultural and economic value for nations and communities.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004351/7WD.jpg