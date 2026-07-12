New Riyadh fertility centre supports Saudi Vision 2030 by bringing internationally recognised reproductive expertise closer to home

New purpose-built fertility centre, Child Fertility, in Riyadh combines internationally recognised clinical expertise, advanced IVF technology and personalised fertility care

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia is strengthening access to advanced reproductive medicine with the opening of Child Fertility in Riyadh this summer. The purpose-built centre combines internationally recognised clinical expertise with local investment to support Vision 2030 and reduce the need for couples to travel overseas for specialist fertility treatment.

Child Fertility purpose-built fertility centre, in Al Malqa, Riyadh

Led by internationally recognised fertility specialist Professor Tim Child, Child Fertility is designed exclusively for those seeking fertility treatment, bringing together Oxford-trained specialists, cutting-edge reproductive technologies, and highly individualised care in a standalone centre dedicated entirely to reproductive medicine.

Unlike today's fertility services delivered within general multi-service clinics and hospitals, Child Fertility is based solely on the needs of fertility patients, offering a more specialist and sensitive experience. It provides a closer-to-home alternative for the many Saudi couples who currently travel overseas to access dedicated fertility expertise and internationally recognised standards of care.

The launch supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions to expand access to world-class healthcare and establish the Kingdom as a destination for clinical excellence and medical innovation.

Infertility affects an estimated one in five couples across the Kingdom (1). Until now, many patients seeking leading fertility specialists, advanced treatment approaches and a more personalised patient experience have travelled overseas to destinations such as Oxford, London's Harley Street and elsewhere in Europe. Because fertility treatment often involves multiple appointments over several weeks, patients may spend considerable time away from home, family and their support network.

Bringing this level of expertise to Riyadh means more couples can access world-class care while remaining close to the people who matter most.

Child Fertility's dedicated standalone clinic situated in Al Malqa provides dedicated fertility specialists in a private, emotionally sensitive environment for those seeking fertility services.

Founded through a partnership between GCC healthcare investor Nian Capital and world-leading fertility expert Professor Tim Child, Child Fertility combines world-leading treatments and fertility experts trained at the University of Oxford.

The state-of-the-art facility includes not only an IVF lab featuring the newest equipment, but treatment approaches not yet typically seen in Saudi Arabia, including:

International protocols, proven to achieve higher success rates. For example, routine extended embryo culture and biopsy, allowing embryos to develop for up to seven days before transfer, have been shown to achieve higher pregnancy rates.

Advanced time-lapse incubators, which continuously monitor embryo development and provide embryologists with unprecedented insight into embryo viability, support informed clinical decision-making.

Beyond the laboratory, people can expect an experience more akin to a luxury private retreat than to a conventional clinic, with elegant surroundings, personalised care, and a strong focus on comfort, privacy, and wellbeing throughout.

This approach of creating bespoke plans extends to medical assessments, as it has been shown to achieve the highest success rate in the shortest possible time. So, services, drug types and dosages, timing and transfer strategy are tailored to each person's needs.

Professor Tim Child is Child Fertility's co-founder and Medical Director. He is Professor of Reproductive Medicine at the University of Oxford and a board member of the UK's fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), helping uphold standards of fertility care and best practice. Professor Child also played a leading role in developing fertility treatment guidelines used across the UK's National Health Service, and has overseen successful IVF clinics in Oxford, London's Harley Street and across Europe.

Commenting on the opening, Professor Child said: "After years of careful planning, it is incredibly rewarding to see Child Fertility come to life in Riyadh. Our ambition is simple: to assemble the best team and equipment so that couples in Saudi Arabia can access world-class fertility treatment without leaving the Kingdom. We believe patients should be able to receive the highest standards of care close to home, surrounded by their family and support network. I am looking forward to seeing patients, supporting the team, and spending my time in Riyadh."

Consultant clinical embryologist and Child Fertility Laboratory Director, Dr Arwa Alageel, thinks the new clinic is extremely positive news for couples in Riyadh.

She said: "This represents an important milestone for fertility care in Saudi Arabia. Having trained and worked in Oxford, I have seen first-hand the impact that advanced laboratory practices and evidence-based care can have on patient outcomes. The combination of internationally recognised clinical expertise, advanced laboratory technologies and tailored treatment approaches will help expand access to high-quality fertility care within the Kingdom."

Commenting on its investment, Alexander Keya, Vice Chairman, Nian Capital said: "Saudi Arabia should not have to export hope. For too long, many couples seeking highly specialised fertility treatment have travelled overseas to access the expertise and technology they need. Child Fertility is changing that. By bringing Oxford Fertility Excellence to Riyadh, we are investing in the Kingdom's future healthcare capabilities and ensuring more families can access world-class treatment close to home, supporting the goals of Vision 2030."

The Riyadh clinic represents the first stage of a broader expansion strategy, with additional clinics planned in Jeddah and Dammam to increase access across the Kingdom.

About Child Fertility

Child Fertility was founded to bring world-class fertility care to Saudi Arabia. Established through a partnership between GCC healthcare investment firm Nian Capital and internationally recognised fertility specialist Professor Tim Child, the organisation combines GCC investment with internationally recognised clinical expertise.

Nian Capital is a Venture builder and operator in the GCC, with active, expanding investments in the innovative Saudi longevity and healthcare sectors that contribute to the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions, helping expand access to advanced healthcare services and improve patient outcomes across Saudi Arabia.

Child Fertility clinics combine internationally recognised fertility expertise, advanced reproductive technologies and bespoke patient care within premium treatment environments designed around privacy and comfort.

The organisation's mission is to elevate fertility care standards within the Kingdom, enabling patients to access world-class treatment closer to home while supporting Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global leader in healthcare innovation.

More information can be found at childfertility.com

Information sources:

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004911/Child_Fertility.jpg

Contact:

Linsey Scott

+44(0)7788 432323

Linsey@ChildFertility.com