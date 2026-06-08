New IBM Study Finds CIOs and CTOs Face Growing AI Control Gap as Enterprise Deployment Scales

Most surveyed technology leaders are accountable for systems they don't fully control

Only 11% of respondents say they're completely prepared for the scale of AI agent deployment

Organizations that design control into their AI systems achieve significantly stronger performance outcomes.

ARMONK, N.Y., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value study reveals that as AI moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, two-thirds of surveyed CIOs and CTOs report being held accountable for AI systems they do not fully control, while governance struggles to keep pace at scale.

The global study* of 2,000 C-level technology executives (tech CxOs) finds that the lack of visibility is widespread. The majority of surveyed executives (70%) say teams across the business are deploying technology faster than IT can track.

C-level technology executives study.

At the same time, technology leaders face growing pressure to scale AI faster, even as many lack the structures to support it. By 2027, surveyed tech CxOs anticipate a 38% increase in the number of AI agents deployed. While 80% of respondents report CEO-driven AI transformation mandates, only 11% believe they are fully ready for the scale of AI agent deployment expected in the next year. Governance is also falling behind, with 77% of organizations surveyed reporting AI adoption is already outpacing current governance capabilities.

"For CIOs and CTOs, the challenge now is scaling AI systems that operate continuously and autonomously, often within governance models and architectures designed for a far slower, more predictable environment," said Matt Lyteson, CIO, IBM. "It is no longer just about deploying AI faster. It's redesigning how organizations control, govern and invest in it and embedding control and visibility from the start, so they can scale with confidence."

As AI scales, operational and security risks are growing

Analysis shows that in organizations relying on manual governance, incident risk increases as AI adoption scales, whereas those that embed control directly into their AI systems experience 25% fewer incidents.

Most (59%) of tech CxOs surveyed cite security and compliance concerns as top barriers to scaling AI agents.

Surveyed organizations experienced an average of 54 AI agent incidents last year, in which an unintended and/or harmful occurrence required human correction.

According to respondents, 17% of those AI agent incidents reported were high severity, requiring more than four hours to contain: 37% resulted in data exposure or security breaches 33% caused cascading system failures 17% triggered compliance issues



Organizations that redesign AI control and investment see stronger outcomes

AI spend is projected to grow from just under 15% of IT budgets in 2025 to nearly 25% by 2027 – a 71% increase in two years, raising the stakes for CIOs and CTOs.

Yet, 84% of tech CxOs have not fully operationalized AI financial management, and 85% still lack full visibility into real-time AI spend.

Analysis finds that organizations that build control into their AI systems: deploy 16x more AI agents than those relying on manual governance deliver 18% higher operating margins spend 4x less of their AI budget

Analysis shows organizations with strong financial discipline: deploy 2.4x more AI agents with no higher AI/IT budget are 3x more likely to say they are fully prepared for AI scale

Surveyed organizations that designed for adaptability early – keeping workloads portable and models replaceable rather than locked into hard dependencies – reported a 10% higher return on AI investment in 2025.

The full study, including recommendations for technology leaders on redesigning structures that govern speed, control and investment, can be found at: https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/c-suite-study/cxo

The study also features executive perspectives on how technology leaders are adapting to the complexities of scaling AI across the enterprise. See quote addendum below.

*Study Methodology

The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed 2,000 senior executives responsible for their organization's IT, technology, or AI-related decision-making across 33 geographies and 19 industries from January to April 2026. The survey was designed to gather insights on how organizations are managing the financial, operational, and governance challenges associated with scaling AI. Additional analysis was conducted to identify organizations that have built the structural capabilities to scale AI effectively by segmenting organizations based on preparedness and efficiency and assessing governance maturity.

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines

global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv. To receive more insights, subscribe to the IdeaWatch newsletter: https://ibm.co/ibv-ideawatch.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

Media Contact

Marisa Conway

IBM Corporate Communications

conwaym@us.ibm.com

Executive Perspectives:

"AI has both a light side and a dark side. While most focus on the opportunities, it also introduces new vulnerabilities, and many organizations are more exposed than they realize." – Victoria Medina, Chief Technology and Data Officer, Allianz Spain, Spain

"We design modular architectures so components can evolve as technology advances, without breaking the overall system. That approach allows us to absorb rapid innovation while supporting products with decades-long lifecycles." – Boris Alexandre, Head of ARP Programme, Airbus, Canada

"It's like flying a plane at 10,000 feet, being told to climb to 12,000, replace both engines mid-flight and ensure zero turbulence. No one would choose to pilot that plane – but that's exactly what companies are doing today." – Afonso Eça, Executive Board Member, Banco BPI, Spain

"My role isn't to generate every transformative idea. It's to build the foundation that allows smarter people across the organization to bring those ideas to life." – Chad Jones, CIO, Baylor Scott & White Health, United States

"The goal isn't to eliminate shadow IT—it's to create visibility and a partnership, so teams can get help when they need it without slowing down." – Chris Pesola, CIO, Roush, United States

"We don't know who's going to win or lose over the next five years. So we're keeping AI models plug-and-play, ready to adapt if the landscape shifts." – Dalton Gouws, Group IT Director and Board Member, VWG UK Ltd, United Kingdom