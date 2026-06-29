Nephrotic Syndrome Market Set for Robust Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036), Driven by Emerging Therapies and Expanding Research | DelveInsight

The anticipated increase in the nephrotic syndrome market size is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising prevalence of the condition. Additionally, the expected launch of novel emerging therapies such as Inaxaplin (VX-147) (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Apecotrep (BI 764198) (Boehringer Ingelheim), GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) (Roche), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Nephrotic Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, nephrotic syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Summary

The total market size of nephrotic syndrome in the 7MM in 2025 was approximately USD 400 million .

. The United States accounted for the largest nephrotic syndrome treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome in the 7MM were ~800,000 in 2025. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

in 2025. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036). Leading nephrotic syndrome companies, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Kezar Life Sciences, Vera Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, and others, are developing new nephrotic syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the nephrotic syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new nephrotic syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the nephrotic syndrome market in the coming years. The promising nephrotic syndrome therapies in clinical trials include Inaxaplin (VX-147), Apecotrep (BI 764198), GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), Atacicept, WAL0921, and others.

Discover the nephrotic syndrome drug pipeline analysis report @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/nephrotic-syndrome-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Nephrotic Syndrome Market

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders: The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions is contributing to a larger patient pool requiring nephrotic syndrome treatment.

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions is contributing to a larger patient pool requiring nephrotic syndrome treatment. Advancements in Targeted Therapies: The development of novel biologics, immunosuppressants, and precision medicines is improving treatment outcomes and expanding therapeutic options.

The development of novel biologics, immunosuppressants, and precision medicines is improving treatment outcomes and expanding therapeutic options. Advancements in Targeted Therapies: The development of novel biologics, immunosuppressants, and precision medicines is improving treatment outcomes and expanding therapeutic options.

The development of novel biologics, immunosuppressants, and precision medicines is improving treatment outcomes and expanding therapeutic options. Robust Clinical Pipeline: A strong pipeline of emerging therapies, including Inaxaplin (VX-147) (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Apecotrep (BI 764198) (Boehringer Ingelheim), GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) (Roche), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616) (Kezar Life Sciences), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), WAL0921 (Walden Biosciences), and others, is expected to drive market expansion over the coming years.

Ramandeep Singh, senior consultant of forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the ongoing research on new targets for treatment, such as complement inhibitors and podocyte-specific therapies, offers the potential for more effective and targeted interventions.

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Analysis

Treatment of nephrotic syndrome is primarily aimed at treating the underlying disease, alleviating symptoms, reducing protein loss, and preventing long-term complications. Management typically involves a combination of pharmacological interventions, dietary adjustments, and supportive care strategies tailored to the patient's clinical presentation and treatment response.

Pharmacotherapy remains the cornerstone of nephrotic syndrome management. Corticosteroids, particularly prednisone, are widely used as first-line therapy in steroid-responsive conditions such as minimal change disease and certain cases of FSGS.

These agents help suppress inflammation and modulate immune activity, thereby reducing proteinuria and improving renal outcomes. For patients who are steroid-resistant, steroid-dependent, or experiencing recurrent disease, immunosuppressive therapies, including calcineurin inhibitors such as cyclosporine and tacrolimus, as well as alkylating agents like cyclophosphamide, may be utilized to limit immune-mediated glomerular injury.

such as cyclosporine and tacrolimus, as well as like cyclophosphamide, may be utilized to limit immune-mediated glomerular injury. Edema, a hallmark feature of nephrotic syndrome, is commonly managed with diuretics such as furosemide, which promote the elimination of excess fluid. Careful monitoring is required to prevent complications such as dehydration and electrolyte disturbances.

In addition, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) , including enalapril and losartan, are frequently prescribed to reduce proteinuria, preserve kidney function, and control hypertension, which often accompanies the disease.

, including enalapril and losartan, are frequently prescribed to reduce proteinuria, preserve kidney function, and control hypertension, which often accompanies the disease. Lipid-lowering agents , particularly statins, are also commonly incorporated into treatment regimens to address nephrotic syndrome-associated hyperlipidemia and mitigate the increased risk of cardiovascular complications.

, particularly statins, are also commonly incorporated into treatment regimens to address nephrotic syndrome-associated hyperlipidemia and mitigate the increased risk of cardiovascular complications. Nutritional management serves as an important adjunct to medical therapy. Restricting sodium intake can help minimize fluid retention and edema, while carefully monitored protein intake may aid in reducing proteinuria without compromising nutritional status. Dietary counseling is often recommended to ensure individualized nutritional support.

The nephrotic syndrome therapeutic landscape is also evolving, with several investigational therapies under clinical development. Notable pipeline candidates include inaxaplin from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) from Roche, and apecotrep (BI 764198) from Boehringer Ingelheim, among others, which are being evaluated for their potential to address unmet needs and improve clinical outcomes in patients with nephrotic syndrome.

Nephrotic Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of th nephrotic syndrome drugs under development include Inaxaplin (VX-147) (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), Apecotrep (BI 764198) (Boehringer Ingelheim), GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) (Roche), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616) (Kezar Life Sciences), Atacicept (Vera Therapeutics), WAL0921 (Walden Biosciences), and others.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Inaxaplin (previously VX-147) is an orally administered small-molecule inhibitor of apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) being developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney disorders. It is the first investigational therapy specifically designed to address the underlying genetic driver of APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD).

Boehringer Ingelheim's Apecotrep (BI 764198) is an oral transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily C member 6 (TRPC6) inhibitor under development by Boehringer Ingelheim for patients with FSGS. The candidate has received orphan drug designation from both the European Medicines Agency and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, recognizing its potential in treating this rare kidney disorder.

Roche's GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) is a humanized anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody engineered with a Type II CD20-binding domain that promotes direct B-cell elimination, along with a glycoengineered Fc region that enhances binding affinity and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). By targeting CD20-expressing B cells, the therapy exerts potent immunomodulatory effects and is also approved for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the nephrotic syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the nephrotic syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the nephrotic syndrome management @ Nephrotic Syndrome Treatment Options

Recent Developments in the Nephrotic Syndrome Market

In February 2026, Roche reported positive Phase III results from the MAJESTY trial, the first global Phase III study evaluating GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) in patients with primary membranous nephropathy.

reported positive Phase III results from the MAJESTY trial, the first global Phase III study evaluating GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) in patients with primary membranous nephropathy. In January 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim reported results from a 12-week Phase II clinical trial evaluating apecotrep (BI 764198), an oral, potential first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive TRPC6 inhibitor, in patients with FSGS. The study demonstrated that the 20 mg dose of apecotrep reduced proteinuria by 40% compared with placebo.

What is Nephrotic Syndrome?

Nephrotic syndrome is a kidney disorder characterized by excessive loss of protein in the urine due to damage to the glomeruli, the tiny filtering units of the kidneys. This condition is typically marked by a combination of proteinuria, hypoalbuminemia, edema, and hyperlipidemia. Nephrotic syndrome can result from various underlying causes, including primary kidney diseases such as minimal change disease, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and membranous nephropathy, as well as systemic conditions like diabetes, lupus, and infections. If left untreated, it can lead to complications such as increased susceptibility to infections, blood clots, and progressive kidney dysfunction, making early diagnosis and appropriate management essential.

Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The nephrotic syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current nephrotic syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. According to DelveInsight's analysts, there were ~150,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome in Japan in 2025, and this number is expected to change by 2036.

The nephrotic syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome Nephrotic Syndrome Market Size in 2025 USD 400 Million Key Nephrotic Syndrome Companies Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Kezar Life Sciences, Vera Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Travere Therapeutics, CSL Vifor, Calliditas Therapeutics AB, and others Key Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies Inaxaplin (VX-147), Apecotrep (BI 764198), GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), Atacicept, WAL0921, LUPKYNIS, BENLYSTA, INVOKANA, FILSPARI, TARPEYO, and others

Scope of the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report

Nephrotic Syndrome Patient Population Forecast

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size

Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Size and Trends

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Opportunity

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Nephrotic Syndrome

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand more about nephrotic syndrome medications @ Nephrotic Syndrome Immunosuppressive Drug

Table of Contents

1 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Nephrotic Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Nephrotic Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Nephrotic Syndrome 5 Executive Summary of Nephrotic Syndrome 6 Key Events 7 Nephrotic Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Etiology 7.3 Clinical Manifestation 7.4 Complications 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Management and Treatment 7.8 Guidelines 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 FSGS 8.2.2 IgA Nephropathy 8.2.3 Membranous Nephropathy 8.2.4 Others 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the US 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Nephrotic Syndrome Drugs 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 LUPKYNIS (voclosporin): Aurinia Pharmaceuticals/Otsuka Pharmaceutical 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 BENLYSTA (belimumab): GSK 10.4 INVOKANA (Canagliflozin): Johnson & Johnson 10.5 FILSPARI (sparsentan): Travere Therapeutics/CSL Vifor 10.6 TARPEYO (budesonide): Calliditas Therapeutics AB List to be continued in the report…. 11 Emerging Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Inaxaplin (VX-147): Vertex Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product description 11.2.2 Other development activities 11.2.3 Clinical trials information 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 GAZYVA/GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab): Hoffman La Roche 11.4 Apecotrep (BI 764198): Boehringer Ingelheim List to be continued in the report… 12 Nephrotic Syndrome: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Nephrotic Syndrome Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Outlook 12.4 Attribute Analysis 12.5 Total Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome in the US 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome 12.7.2 The Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome by Therapies 12.8 Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Nephrotic Syndrome in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report Methodology

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