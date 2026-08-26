Nematicides Market worth $5.60 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the nematicide market is estimated at USD 3.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2031.

Nematicides Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.36 billion

USD 3.36 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.60 billion

USD 5.60 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.7%

Nematicides Market Trends & Insights:

The nematicides market is set for robust growth, driven by innovations in chemical and biological formulations that enhance nematode control and support sustainable agriculture. Increased adoption of integrated pest management practices, along with strategic collaborations among key industry players, is further fueling market expansion. Ongoing investment in eco-friendly solutions is expected to shape long-term market development.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing (12.8% CAGR) regional market for nematicides, driven by increasing adoption of advanced crop protection practices and rising demand for sustainable, high-yield agriculture.

By type, the biologicals segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

By formulation, the liquid segment is estimated to account for a larger market share of 64.1% in 2026.

By nematode type, the root-knot nematodes segment is estimated to hold a market share of 39.7% in 2026.

Soil treatment is the most common mode of application, providing direct control of nematodes in the root zone, while seed and foliar applications offer targeted protection and enhanced crop safety.

The crop type segments include cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The selection of nematicides depends on crop susceptibility, with high-value crops like fruits and vegetables often driving demand for effective nematode management solutions.

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The nematicides market is driven by increasing crop losses caused by plant-parasitic nematodes, rising demand for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and plantation crops, and the growing need to improve yields on limited arable land. Advances in seed-applied treatments, precision agriculture, and integrated pest management (IPM) have enhanced the effectiveness of nematode control, while stricter regulations on chemical fumigants are accelerating the adoption of bio-based alternatives. Additionally, continuous product innovations, supportive government policies, and strategic investments by agrochemical companies are further contributing to market growth.

By mode of application, soil dressing segment estimated to hold significant market share.

By mode of application, the soil dressing segment is estimated to account for a significant share of the nematicides market, owing to its effectiveness in directly targeting nematodes present in the soil where crop damage begins. This method allows uniform distribution of nematicides, ensuring better penetration into the root zone and providing prolonged protection against nematode infestations. Farmers across major agricultural regions prefer soil dressing because it enhances root establishment, improves nutrient uptake, and ultimately supports higher yields in crops such as vegetables, cereals, and pulses. The technique is particularly effective in intensive farming systems, where nematode pressure is high and consistent crop protection is critical. Additionally, advancements in formulation technologies, including granular and liquid soil-applied products, have made application easier, safer, and more efficient. As demand for sustainable crop protection grows, soil dressing continues to play a pivotal role by enabling precise application, reducing wastage, and maintaining its strong position in the nematicides market.

By crop type, fruits & vegetables segment estimated to hold largest market share.

The fruits and vegetables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the nematicides market, by crop type, supported by the high economic value of these crops and their greater susceptibility to nematode infestations. Root-knot and cyst nematodes are particularly damaging to crops such as tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, and citrus, causing significant yield and quality losses. As consumer demand for fresh and residue-free produce continues to grow, farmers are increasingly adopting both chemical and biological nematicides to safeguard productivity and maintain market standards. The intensive cultivation practices and year-round production cycles in horticulture further amplify nematode pressure, making effective management critical. In regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, large-scale fruit and vegetable production under protected cultivation systems has accelerated the use of advanced nematicide formulations, including seed-applied and bio-based products. This has reinforced the dominance of the fruits and vegetables segment in the nematicides market.

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By region, Europe estimated to lead nematicides market.

Europe is estimated to hold the largest share of the global nematicides market, primarily due to the extensive cultivation of high-value crops such as soybeans, corn, cotton, and vegetables, which are highly vulnerable to nematode infestations. Plant-parasitic nematodes, particularly root-knot, soybean cyst, and lesion nematodes, cause substantial yield losses across the region, driving strong demand for effective management solutions.

In North America, the large-scale, mechanized farming systems widely adopted in the US and Canada support the use of nematicides, as farmers seek to maximize productivity and protect profitability on shrinking arable land. The region's market growth is also reinforced by the rapid adoption of seed-applied nematicides and integration of nematode control into precision agriculture practices. Farmers are increasingly relying on seed treatments that provide targeted, cost-effective, and season-long protection against nematodes, aligning with modern sustainable farming practices. Additionally, continuous innovation and product launches by leading agrochemical companies, coupled with strong research support from land-grant universities and government-backed extension programs, have ensured widespread awareness and adoption of advanced nematicide solutions across North America.

Furthermore, North America benefits from a favorable regulatory environment that encourages the introduction of biological and bio-based nematicides, complementing traditional chemical solutions. Growing consumer demand for residue-free produce and rising pressure to comply with environmental safety standards have further accelerated the shift toward sustainable products.

Top Companies in the Nematicides Market

The report profiles key playerssuch as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Corteva (US), Novonesis Group (Denmark), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Syngenta (Switzerland), American Vanguard Corporation (US), and Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan).

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Investment Funding Context

The nematicides market is witnessing increasing investment activity, supported by growing demand for biological and sustainable nematode-control solutions. In October 2024, BioPrime AgriSolutions raised USD 6 million in funding from Belgium-based Edaphon, along with existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor Ventures, to strengthen its biological crop-protection and agricultural biotechnology capabilities. The investment supports the company's development and commercialization of microbial and biological solutions, including technologies targeting soil health and crop protection. The funding reflects growing interest in biological alternatives to conventional agrochemicals, with increasing opportunities for bionematicide solutions that use microbial and biological mechanisms to manage plant-parasitic nematodes.

Revenue Shift Context

The nematicides market is estimated at USD 3.36 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2031. Revenue growth is increasingly concentrated across soil dressing (30.0%), root-knot nematode control (39.7%), chemical nematicides (57.0%), fruits & vegetables (51.8%), and liquid formulations (64.1%). These segments are benefiting from rising crop losses associated with plant-parasitic nematodes, increasing demand for effective root-zone protection, and greater adoption of convenient liquid formulations. The strong position of chemical products reflects their established efficacy and broad commercial availability, while demand from fruits and vegetables is supported by the high economic value and sensitivity of these crops to nematode infestation.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the nematicides market are increasingly focused on expanding biological crop-protection portfolios, strengthening nematode-management capabilities, and accessing sustainable product technologies. Strategic activity is being driven by companies seeking to complement conventional chemical nematicides with biological and microbial solutions, particularly for root-knot nematodes and other economically important species. Acquisitions and partnerships are also enabling companies to broaden geographic reach, accelerate product commercialization, and strengthen R&D capabilities. The growing emphasis on integrated pest management, regulatory pressure on certain chemical active ingredients, and increasing demand for sustainable crop protection are expected to encourage further consolidation and strategic investments in bionematicides, microbial technologies, and next-generation nematode-control solutions.

NEMATICIDES MARKET: DEALS, JANUARY 2024–JULY 2024

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Jan-26 Agreement BASF SE

(Germany) AgBiTech

(Paine

Schwartz

Partners)

(US) BASF Agricultural Solutions signed an

agreement with private equity firm Paine

Schwartz Partners to acquire full ownership

of AgBiTech, a biological insect control

specialist, strengthening its differentiated

insect-control offering for growers,

particularly in Brazil. Feb-25 Partnership Syensqo

(Belgium) AgTech

Garage

(Brazil) Syensqo partnered with AgTech Garage to

strengthen open innovation with agricultural

technology startups and advance

sustainable agriculture, advanced crop-

input, and seed-applied formulation

technologies. Jan-25 Divestment Syngenta

Group

(Switzerland) Gowan

SeedTech

LLC (US) Syngenta announced the divestment of its

FarMore vegetable seed treatment platform

in the US to Gowan SeedTech, while

continuing to supply proprietary seed-

treatment products to support the platform.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total share of the top five players in the nematicides market is approximately 42–52%, indicating a moderately fragmented competitive landscape. This level of concentration suggests that while leading companies maintain a substantial market presence, no single player has established dominant control, leaving opportunities for competition, portfolio expansion, and strategic growth. Other players account for approximately 48–58% of the total market, reflecting the presence of regional manufacturers, specialized biological solution providers, and established agrochemical companies. Key companies operating in the nematicides market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Corteva, Inc., UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, and Novonesis. The presence of both diversified crop-protection companies and specialized biological providers reflects an evolving competitive landscape, with future market development expected to be shaped by biological nematicide innovation, microbial technologies, integrated pest management, and the development of sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical products.

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Agricultural Microbials Market by Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa), Application, and Region - Global Forecast To 2031

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Formulation, Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment) - Global Forecast to 2030

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