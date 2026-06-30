Natuvion resolves critical structural errors in GM3's productive SAP S/4HANA environment in record time

WALLDORF, Germany and SYDNEY, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its migration to SAP S/4HANA, the Australian mining company GM3 encountered two critical configuration errors within its finance environment. By engaging transformation specialist Natuvion and leveraging its Natuvion Data Conversion Suite (DCS), GM3 was able to resolve these business-critical issues quickly and successfully.

GM3 operates two major mining sites and is not only a key supplier of coal to Australia's domestic steel industry, but also to international customers. To strengthen its long-term competitiveness, the company migrated its ERP landscape to the cloud and implemented SAP S/4HANA. Following the go-live, however, it became apparent that critical finance functions had not been transformed correctly, creating significant business risks. One issue was that document splitting, which is essential for detailed financial reporting, had not been activated. In addition, the fiscal year configuration did not meet the group's corporate reporting requirements.

A rapid correction in the productive environment was therefore essential. Resolving these transformation issues required deep intervention in the SAP system as well as the re-transformation of large volumes of data. As a first step, Natuvion corrected the fiscal year configuration using the Data Conversion Suite within a very short timeframe. Following a comprehensive analysis and several test cycles, the DCS transformed more than 400 SAP database tables automatically. At the same time, historical financial data was reclassified to establish a consistent and audit-proof data foundation.

In parallel, document splitting was activated in the productive SAP S/4HANA environment. This required a detailed analysis, adjustment and correction of existing accounting entries. In addition, the underlying rules for financial reporting were defined and implemented. Extensive testing ensured that all relevant financial processes—from cost center and profit center accounting to asset accounting—functioned without errors.

Thanks to this structured approach, all corrections were implemented without disrupting ongoing business operations. Today, GM3 once again has consistent, accurate and audit-proof financial data and fully meets the reporting requirements of its owners, GEAR and M Resources. The project demonstrates the importance of thoroughly validating key finance and reporting structures early in the planning phase of an SAP S/4HANA transformation. It also shows that even highly complex corrections in productive systems can be implemented quickly when supported by the right methods and tools.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company that moves business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Natuvion experts are called in when medium-sized and large enterprises want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge, or restructure their IT systems. With its exclusive expertise in technical transformation, Natuvion enables its customers to run their data and processes on the most modern and innovative technologies available. To support data transformations, Natuvion leverages its proprietary software solution, Natuvion DCS. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022.

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