Nature's Best launches a new supplement designed to support natural weight management

Redefining weight management with a high-performance, science-led formula

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly two-thirds (65%) of adults aged 18 and over estimated to be overweight, Nature's Best, a leading UK nutrition and vitamin brand, has launched Weight Management with Metabolaid®. The premium, science-backed supplement is designed to help control hunger, support a lower calorie intake and aid natural weight management.

Weight Management with Metabolaid®

Packed with a blend of hibiscus and lemon verbena, along with chromium and vitamin C, Metabolaid® helps support your weight management, Rather than relying on a "just try harder" approach, the supplement is designed to support appetite control and make it easier to stay on track with your goals.



Quicks facts:

Supports weight management naturally - Unlike some other weight-management solutions that can come with unwanted side effects, Weight Management with Metabolaid® supports your weight goals naturally when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

- Unlike some other weight-management solutions that can come with unwanted side effects, Weight Management with Metabolaid® supports your weight goals naturally when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise. Reduced hunger - Supports the management of cravings by helping to promote satiety hormones.

- Supports the management of cravings by helping to promote satiety hormones. Take back control of your appetite - Designed to help you feel fuller for longer.

- Designed to help you feel fuller for longer. Trusted solution perfect by science - Metabolaid® is supported by over 20 years of scientific research and designed to help support sustainable weight-management goals.

Weight Management with Metabolaid®, is available exclusively at Nature's Best: https://www.naturesbest.co.uk/weight-management-with-metabolaid/

60 capsules are available for £24.00

Sally Lott, Research and Product Developer at Nature's Best says:

"Weight management can be a challenging journey and it can often take its toll on a person's health, self-esteem and confidence.

"At Nature's Best, we recognise that weight-loss journeys aren't linear. It's not always about a lack of motivation, managing hunger and appetite can be incredibly difficult without the right support.

"That's why we developed Weight Management with Metabolaid®. It's designed to support people working towards their goals, helping them stay on track while building sustainable habits.

"This allows people to stay focused on healthier habits and balanced nutrition rather than battling constant cravings or energy dips that can derail progress."

About Nature's Best

Inspired by nature and perfected by science, Nature's Best have been a trusted source for nutritional supplements for over 44 years. Their products are crafted in the UK with a commitment to integrity, ensuring honest labelling and genuine health benefits. We prioritise real results without underdosing or overpromising, because you deserve the best.