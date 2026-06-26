Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market worth $249.97 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Natural Language Processing Market is projected to grow from USD 70.11 billion in 2026 to USD 249.97 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

Browse 370 market data Tables and 75 Figures spread through 432 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Natural Language Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Natural Language Processing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 52.06 billion

USD 52.06 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 70.11 billion

USD 70.11 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 249.97 billion

USD 249.97 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 29.3%

Natural Language Processing Market Trends & Insights:

The market is witnessing significant growth as enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven language technologies to extract insights from large volumes of unstructured text and speech data.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 70.3% in 2026.

The natural language understanding (NLU) segment is account for largest share of 39.8% in 2026.

By technology, RAG-enabled NLP is slated to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2031.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest growth rate of 29.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

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The Natural Language Processing Market is expanding rapidly as organizations adopt advanced AI technologies to transform how they analyze and manage large volumes of language-based data. Growth is driven by the increasing need for intelligent automation, real-time language insights, and enhanced digital engagement across enterprise applications. Demand continues to rise as businesses implement AI-driven assistants, automated knowledge discovery, and contextual text analytics to improve productivity and customer experience. The market is further influenced by trends such as the development of foundation models, scalable AI platforms, and secure data processing environments that support enterprise-grade deployments. These advancements are enabling more adaptive, efficient, and intelligent language processing capabilities across modern digital ecosystems.

By capability, the text analytics segment is poised to dominate the market in 2026.

Text analytics holds the largest market share among NLP applications due to its widespread use in enterprise content management, customer communication analysis, and automated document processing. Organizations deploy these capabilities to categorize large volumes of text data, extract key insights, and generate concise summaries from reports, emails, and knowledge repositories. These solutions support faster information discovery, improved decision-making, and enhanced operational productivity across industries. Integration with cloud-based AI platforms and enterprise analytics systems further strengthens adoption as businesses seek scalable tools to manage growing volumes of unstructured data in digital environments.

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The healthcare & life sciences vertical is set to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The healthcare and life sciences sector is experiencing the fastest growth as organizations prioritize advanced AI technologies to analyze complex medical data and improve patient outcomes. By integrating natural language processing with clinical documentation systems, electronic health records, and research databases, healthcare providers can extract insights from unstructured medical text and automate administrative workflows. This approach enhances clinical decision-making, improves operational efficiency, and supports real-time information access for medical professionals. Hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies increasingly deploy NLP platforms to enable medical text analysis, patient interaction automation, and healthcare analytics. As healthcare organizations emphasize digital transformation and data-driven care delivery, the Healthcare & Life Sciences vertical is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the Natural Language Processing Market.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Natural Language Processing Market in 2026 due to strong adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and significant investments in enterprise AI infrastructure. The region benefits from the presence of leading technology providers, advanced cloud ecosystems, and a strong innovation landscape supporting large-scale AI development. Organizations across sectors such as finance, healthcare, technology, retail, and government widely deploy NLP solutions to automate document processing, enhance customer engagement, and generate insights from unstructured data. Continued enterprise AI adoption, expansion of generative AI platforms, and increasing demand for intelligent automation further strengthen North America's leading position in the NLP Market.

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Top Companies in Natural Language Processing Market:

The Top Companies Natural Language Processing Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), 3M (US), Baidu (China), Apple (US), SAS Institute (US), IQVIA (UK), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), OpenAI (US), Inbenta (US), LivePerson (US), SoundHound AI (US), Veritone (US), Dolby (US), Bitext (US), Conversica (US), UiPath (US), Observe.ai (US), Gnani.ai (India), Crayon Data (Singapore), Narrativa (US), DeepSet (US), Ellipsis Health (US), Verbit.ai (US), Rasa (US), TextRazor (England), and Cohere (Canada).

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