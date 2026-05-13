Natural Field Unveils NFco-Loading® Healthy Aging Innovation at Vitafoods Europe 2026

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Natural Field

13 May, 2026, 08:30 GMT

XI'AN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field captured attention at Vitafoods Europe 2026 by presenting its NFco-Loading® liposomal platform and NF TriSolve®, a next-generation healthy aging formulation. Designed to deliver multiple active compounds simultaneously, NF TriSolve® combines co-loaded Coenzyme Q10 and NMN liposomes with ergothioneine and sialic acid, offering a science-driven approach to supporting cellular vitality, skin radiance, and hydration, as demonstrated in zebrafish studies.

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Natural Field Presents NF-TriSolve® – Advanced, Scientifically Supported Skin & Anti-Aging Solutions

The proprietary NFco-Loading® technology enables the co-encapsulation of multiple actives within a single liposomal system, enhancing stability, dispersibility, and synergistic potential. This platform allows formulation developers to create advanced wellness and beauty-from-within solutions with improved ingredient performance.

"At Natural Field, we focus on technology-driven delivery systems that maximize the effectiveness of natural actives," said the Natural Field team. "NFco-Loading® represents a key innovation for next-generation healthy aging formulations."

During the exhibition, Natural Field engaged with global nutraceutical brands, formulation experts, and industry partners to explore applications of co-loading liposomal systems in healthy aging, cellular wellness, and skin health. The company continues to invest in research and development to advance NFco-Loading® technology for science-backed nutraceutical solutions.

About Natural Field

Natural Field is a technology-focused ingredient company specializing in liposomal delivery systems and functional nutraceutical ingredients, providing one-stop formulation and delivery solutions for global nutraceutical brands. For more data, please visit www.natural-field.com

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