Nationwide Survey Reveals Brits' Top Ten Sources of Stress Throughout the Pandemic and they're NOT what the experts predicted

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brits have been reflecting on their emotional journey over the last year and a YouGov survey of 3000 across the UK has revealed some surprising results about what has caused them the most stress during the past year.

No.1 cause of stress was revealed to be worries about the wellbeing of loved ones, suggesting we're a more compassionate nation as a result of the pandemic. Other stressors included working from home, household chores and home-schooling. In a surprising finding and dominating four out of the top five, were all issues related to weight gain.

Top Ten Causes of Stress During the Pandemic

Worrying about the health of a loved one (51%) Putting on weight (35%) Worrying about my own health (32%) Not being able to get much exercise (32%) Worrying about being overweight (27%) Working from home (23%) Doing household chores (18%) Not being able to work (14%) Taking care of parents/relatives (14%) Home-schooling (13%)

The survey, commissioned by weight loss pioneers Allurion, showed that 50% of Britons said they had gained weight during the pandemic and that concerns about their body are now the aspect of their life that they are least satisfied with. 35% said their weight had caused them stress, and 44% said they're unhappy about the current condition of their body.

Psychologist Honey Langcaster-James, "It's heartening to see that our primary concern throughout the pandemic has remained the wellbeing of our loved ones, however, it seems that our concern for others may have come at a cost to looking after ourselves. We've been neglecting our own health-related needs and eating for emotional reasons, so now people are anxious about the weight they've put on during the pandemic."

According to Allurion, feelings of 'hunger' is the number one problem people face when trying to control their weight. 75% of all those who gained weight in the survey stating they would be able to change their approach to eating if only they felt full.

To help people who struggle to lose weight and offering a non-surgical option, Allurion launched Elipse Weight Loss Balloon and Weight Loss Program. Elipse Balloon is a pill which is swallowed by a patient under a doctor's supervision; once inside the stomach, it expands in the stomach to around the size of a grapefruit and allows patients to lose 10 to 15% of their body weight in around 16 weeks. It doesn't require surgery, endoscopy, or anaesthesia*. This means that someone weighing around 15st could potentially lose more than 2st in around 4 months.

Allurion's Program combines its high-tech balloon solution with a full package of support to help its patients develop good lifestyle habits that can remain with them long after their balloon has gone. Patients benefit from six months of dietary support from a nutritionist to ensure lasting lifestyle changes alongside an Allurion body composition scale, health tracker watch and mobile app, and the company hopes that their program can help anyone who has excess weight to lose without them having to constantly feel hungry.

Allurion's Elipse Program is the world's first and only weight loss device that requires no surgery, endoscopy* or anaesthesia. A swallowable capsule that expands in the stomach to around the size of a grapefruit and allows patients to lose an average of 10 to 15% after approximately 16 weeks.

*In rare cases Elipse Balloon may require endoscopic or surgical intervention for removal.

