Nasuni Recognized for Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction and Support for Enterprises Across the Globe

Sixth Consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Award and 15 Top Rankings in G2's Summer 2026 Reports Highlight Nasuni as a Gold Standard for Customer Success

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unstructured data platform for enterprise teams and AI, announced continued momentum in its customer success journey, earning its sixth consecutive NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI) and securing top rankings across 15 categories in G2's Summer 2026 Reports. Together, these achievements reinforce Nasuni's ongoing commitment to helping organizations unlock the full value of their file data while delivering exceptional customer outcomes at every stage of the journey.

The 27th annual NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is one of the industry's most respected benchmarks for customer satisfaction and loyalty. For the sixth consecutive year, Nasuni was recognized based entirely on independently audited customer feedback, earning a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 88, a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 98%, and a ScoreBoard Index rating of 4.8 out of 5. These consistently high ratings place Nasuni among an elite group of organizations recognized for delivering exceptional customer value and world-class experiences, underscoring the company's long-standing dedication to fostering customer loyalty and exceeding expectations.

"At Nasuni, we believe our customers' success is our success," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "It's not just a slogan; it's a core part of who we are and how we operate. Earning these recognitions each year reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams around the world. As organizations increasingly seek to harness the value of their unstructured data for their teams and AI — while prioritizing resilience, security, and disaster recovery — we believe Nasuni was built for this moment. It's what drives our work to help customers turn that opportunity into meaningful outcomes. As we continue to evolve and expand our capabilities, maintaining a customer-first mindset remains central to everything we do."

In addition to the NorthFace ScoreBoard recognition, Nasuni earned top placements across 15 categories in G2's Summer 2026 Reports, highlighting strong customer sentiment and market momentum across product usability, implementation, customer relationships, and specific use cases such as disaster recovery.

Among the company's highest-ranked achievements were new top 10 positions in:

Enterprise Grid® Report for Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

Enterprise Relationship Index for Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions

Mid-Market Usability Index for Cloud File Storage

Mid-Market Implementation Index for Cloud File Storage

Momentum Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery

"Nasuni has been a true strategic partner throughout our journey," said Mark Chemacki, Director of Technical Strategy at Omnicom Group. "Their Customer Success and Professional Services teams are highly responsive, knowledgeable, and deeply committed to customer outcomes. The company's innovative unstructured data management platform, combined with expert guidance, has helped us maximize the value of our investment. Working with the Nasuni team has been seamless, and their commitment to our success continues to exceed our expectations."

These recognitions underscore the value customers receive from the Nasuni platform and the company's continued investment in delivering a best-in-class customer experience. By combining a leading unstructured data management and activation platform with deep expertise and true partnerships, Nasuni helps organizations eliminate infrastructure complexity, protect critical data, and activate file data for enterprise teams and AI on a global scale.

To learn more about how Nasuni provides industry-leading customer experiences, read our latest blog.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading unstructured data platform for enterprises where file data is mission-critical for both people and AI. We power the operational file layer where work happens — helping organizations manage, protect, and activate data so teams can work smarter, reduce costs, and operate securely without limits.

Built on a patented architecture that fuses cloud object storage with enterprise file services — including permissions, versioning, and a global namespace — Nasuni delivers high-performance file access, global data availability, and a scalable, governed, AI-ready single source of truth across every major cloud.

Trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises globally, Nasuni helps organizations modernize file infrastructure, strengthen data security, and support AI-driven operations. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.

Media Contacts

US: Hannah Fairbanks

V2 Communications

Phone: 617-426-2222

Email: nasuni@v2comms.com

Europe: Beth Collinson

Bracken PR

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@bracken-pr.com

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