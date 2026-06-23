Nanyuki BATUK-Affected Families Demand Justice Ahead of UK-Kenya Defence Pact Renewal

Residents, survivors and human rights defenders announce petition, memorial and digital legal-support platform to pursue accountability and compensation

NANYUKI, Kenya, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents, survivors, families and human rights defenders from communities affected by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) have called for justice, compensation and greater public scrutiny ahead of the expected renewal of the Defence Cooperation Agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

Nanyuki BATUK-Affected Families and Human Rights Defenders

The call was made during a strategic community meeting held on June 20, 2026, at the Sportsman's Arms Hotel in Nanyuki, Laikipia County. The meeting brought together families who say they have suffered harm linked to BATUK's long-standing presence in the region, including alleged environmental and social impacts, unresolved justice claims, and cases involving children reportedly fathered and abandoned by British soldiers.

Participants included human rights defender Bob Njagi, lawyer Kevin Kubai, Njeri Migwi, economist and political activist Boniface Mirikwa, Communist Party Marxist–Kenya General Secretary Booker Omole, and Esther Njoki, niece of the late Agnes Wanjiru, whose killing 14 years ago remains a central symbol of the community's campaign for justice and accountability.

The forum focused on the slow pace of justice, unresolved compensation demands, and concerns that the bilateral defence agreement may be renewed without adequate public scrutiny or meaningful redress for affected families.

Esther Njoki questioned the timing of the proposed renewal, noting that previous assurances had been made regarding the unresolved case of her aunt.

"In 2021, Kenyan authorities said they would not renew the contract until Agnes' case had been solved. It has not been solved. Why are you renewing this contract?" Njoki said.

She also stressed that restitution for Wanjiru's daughter remains a non-negotiable demand.

"There's a child who was five months old when Agnes was killed, and now she's turning 15. When this man gets away with it, who did you expect to raise this child? That one we are not negotiating. Compensation, it's a must," she added.

Lawyer Kevin Kubai said the issue goes beyond individual grievances and raises broader questions of sovereignty, justice and legal responsibility.

"To date, I have obtained more than 25 declarations of parentage from a British court declaring that these soldiers were the legal fathers of children abandoned here in Nanyuki. These fathers are not willing to take up responsibility. We are calling for the quick expedition of justice and full compensation for these victims. But more importantly, we are talking about the sovereignty of the Kenyan people. Article One of our Constitution states that all sovereign power is vested in the people," Kubai said.

Human rights defender Bob Njagi called on both governments to place affected communities at the centre of any future agreement.

"We demand that both the Kenyan and UK governments prioritise the rights of local citizens. We want swift legal remedies and comprehensive restitution for all impacted local families who have suffered as a result of BATUK's activities," Njagi said.

Booker Omole of the Communist Party Marxist–Kenya placed the community's grievances within a wider historical context of land, power and post-colonial accountability in Laikipia County.

"There have been historical injustices here in Laikipia, beginning with land. Over 50 percent of this county is in the hands of what we call the remnants of colonialism. The time has come for us, as Kenyans, to say no to the neocolonialism being perpetuated on our people," Omole said.

At the end of the meeting, participants agreed on three key actions:

First, they will pursue a formal parliamentary petition addressed to the Kenyan Parliament, relevant state agencies, BATUK leadership and the British Ministry of Defence. The petition will call for structural reforms to the Defence Cooperation Agreement or the removal of BATUK from Kenyan territory if community concerns remain unresolved.

Second, the community will establish a memorial monument in honour of individuals and families who say they have suffered harm connected to the presence of British soldiers in the region.

Third, the group will launch a digital legal-support platform to help affected families document claims, access legal support and pursue remedies through available national and international legal channels.

As legislative attention turns to the renewal of the defence pact, affected families say they will continue to demand transparency, justice and accountability.

"I'll not give up. I'll keep pushing," Njoki said.

About Nanyuki BATUK-Affected Families and Human Rights Defenders

Nanyuki BATUK-Affected Families and Human Rights Defenders is a community-led coalition of residents, survivors, families, legal advocates and human rights defenders seeking justice, compensation and accountability for communities that allege harm linked to the long-standing presence of the British Army Training Unit Kenya in Laikipia County, Kenya.

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