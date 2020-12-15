Nansha District of China: Ready for International Talents

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-quality development of China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is attracting the world's top talents to come. As the geographic and geometric center of the Area, Nansha district, located in Guangzhou, has become a gathering place for talents, innovation and technology, providing growth pole and power source for global cooperation. Here the establishment of a virtuous cycle and sustainable development for talent development environment has not only become the written policy, but also the consensus of all sectors of society.

On December 14, 2020 Nansha International Talents Conference kicked off. In the conference, 69 people were identified as high-end leading talents of Nansha District. According to the introduction plan implemented by Nansha District, each of these talents can receive a minimum resettlement subsidy of RMB 2 million or a talent apartment of 100 square meters.

At the same time, Nansha officially released the "20 Measures for Gathering International Talents in Guangzhou Nansha New Area (Free Trade Zone)", focusing on the links of attracting, training, retaining, and utilizing international talents, providing all-round and whole-chain support and guarantee through innovation and entrepreneurship support, resettlement subsidy and housing security. During the event, 6,500 job postings were also released globally, including key enterprises and institutes such as The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. A considerable number of positions have an annual salary ranging from 300,000 to 800,000 RMB.

Talent gathering and technological innovation are undergoing "chemical reactions". HKUST (GZ) is recruiting academic leaders and talents from around the world, according to the head of the university's planning office. "Nansha has created a good opportunity for us to attract talents. The first batch of professors we have recruited have already enjoyed the '20 Measures for Gathering International Talents'. Five of them have received resettlement subsidy and housing security support, with resettlement subsidy up to 5 million yuan."

Lu Yixian, head of Nansha District said that by continually building a top science city, a first-class environment for business and international talents, and high-quality living circle, Nansha is forming a comprehensive, strong, and considerate pattern to promote creative talents around the global.

In recent years, Nansha has made continuous progress in promoting institutional innovation, scientific and technological innovation, industrial development and urban development, and the regional GDP has maintained double-digit growth for years. In the first three quarters of this year, the regional GDP increased by 4.2% year-on-year, and the total import and export value increased by 21.1%. 17 new investment projects by fortune 500 companies were newly introduced, putting the region to the fast lane of high-quality development.

Excellent environment and efficient economic operation provide strong impetus for high-quality projects and talents to settle down here. On the morning of December 14, 13 talent teams from China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries participated in the roadshow of Nansha, on which projects covered artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new materials, high-end manufacturing and other fields are introduced.

Deng Honghao, founder and CEO of Butlr, an artificial intelligence and Internet of Things company, said in an online Q&A on the roadshow that Nansha has gathered first-class innovative projects and investment institutions, and he looks forward to more in-depth communication with each other and enter the market of the Greater Bay Area.

SOURCE 2020 Nansha International Talents Conference