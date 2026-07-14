NABR: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the Second Time Rejects Activists' Petition to List Long-Tailed Macaque Monkeys Under the Endangered Species Act

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14, 2026, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ("USFWS") for the second time declined to accept a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ("PETA") and other activist groups to list long-tailed macaque ("LTM") monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) under the U.S. Endangered Species Act ("ESA").

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that PETA's petition1 to list LTM monkeys under the ESA does not present substantial scientific information warranting further review. This is the second time USFWS has rejected a petition from PETA to list this nonhuman primate species in the last three years2.

"The National Association for Biomedical Research commends USFWS for conducting a thorough, science-based review of the petition submitted by activist groups and for its determination that LTM monkeys do not warrant listing under the ESA," said Matthew R. Bailey, president, National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR).

"It is clear from the record that activist groups like PETA have attempted to weaponize the ESA and other environmental processes to block or hinder medical research in the United States and around the world. Doing so not only jeopardizes human health and safety, but it undermines the value of these environmental processes when they are used as tools to further political agendas," added Mr. Bailey.

"NABR will continue to engage in these processes to protect medical research in the U.S. and around the world to ensure decisions regarding species protection are based on the best available scientific and commercial data."

LTM monkeys are used extensively throughout the world in biomedical research given their close approximation to human beings. The importation and use of this nonhuman primate species in biomedical research is strictly regulated by international bodies and U.S. federal agencies.

Medical research using LTM monkeys has been crucial for advances in regenerative medicine3, immunology4, cancer5, vaccine development6, and pharmacology7. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently published a review confirming the importance of LTM monkeys in conducting biomedical research8.

"Due to their physiological and biological similarities with humans, LTM monkeys are a crucial resource for pre-clinical biomedical research. They contribute to the development of therapies before the human clinical trial stage of development," said Mr. Bailey. "LTM monkeys have been instrumental in the development, and in safety and efficacy assessment, of many of today's medicines and treatments. They continue to be invaluable for biomedical advancements."

About the National Association for Biomedical Research

Founded in 1979, the National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) is the only 501(c)(6) nonprofit association dedicated to sound public policy for the humane use of animals in biomedical research, education, and testing. Members include more than 280 universities, medical and veterinary schools, teaching hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient groups, and academic and professional societies who rely on humane and responsible animal research to advance global human and animal health. Learn more about us at www.nabr.org.

1 https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/peta-primate-experts-file-legal-petitions-to-new-administration-to-protect-monkeys-not-profits/

2 https://www.nabr.org/about-nabr/news/fish-wildlife-service-long-tailed-macaques-esa

3 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8848615/#:~:text=Non%2Dhuman%20primates%20play%20a,organs%20affected%20by%20degenerative%20diseases. regenerative medicine

4 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41577-018-0005-7. immunology

5 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9808758/#:~:text=Furthermore%2C%20NHP%20naturally%20develop%20cancers,and%20patients%20with%20human%20cancer. cancer therapies

6 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8402317/. vaccine development

7 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5886327/. pharmacology

8 https://orip.nih.gov/about-orip/research-highlights/nonhuman-primate-evaluation-and-analysis-final-report

Eva Maciejewski

emaciejewski@nabr.org

(202) 967-8305