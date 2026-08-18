Multiconsult second quarter and first half 2026 - Improved reported profitability and good order intake

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI):

Multiconsult delivered increased revenues and improved reported profitability in the second quarter of 2026. Sales were good and the group is on course with profitability measures.

"The second quarter showed improved reported profitability, with good sales across all business areas and strengthened cost control. We remain focused on improving profitability, and I am confident that the measures we have initiated will contribute to further improvement through 2026 and beyond," says CEO of Multiconsult Group, Karsten Warloe.

Net operating revenues amounted to NOK 1 527.1 million (1 415.9), an increase of 7.8 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. The increase in net operating revenues was primarily driven by increased capacity, supported by higher billing rates. EBITA amounted to NOK 108.2 million (67.4), corresponding to a margin of 7.1 per cent (4.8). EBITA adjusted amounted to NOK 88.4 million (72.2), corresponding to a margin of 5.8 per cent (5.1). Higher billing rates contributed positively in the quarter, partly offset by a lower billing ratio and cost growth. Order intake was good in the quarter and amounted to NOK 1 669 million, an increase of 8.4 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

Highlights second quarter 2026

Net operating revenues increased by 7.8 per cent to NOK 1 527.1 million (1 415.9) Organic revenue growth amounted to 0.7 per cent, adjusted for calendar effect and acquisition

EBITA of NOK 108.2 million (67.4), equal to an EBITA margin of 7.1 per cent (4.8) Positive calendar effect of NOK 49.7 million on net operating revenues and operating results Included operating expenses of NOK 5.2 million of non-recurring restructuring costs

EBITA adjusted was NOK 93.3 million (72.2), equal to an EBITA margin of 6.1 per cent (5.1) Excluding the positive effects related to the Sotra Link project

Billing ratio of 71.6 per cent (72.9)

Strong order intake of NOK 1 669 million (1 537)

Strong order backlog of NOK 3 952 million (4 575)

Net profit of NOK 89.0 million (40.3)

Earnings per share of NOK 3.23 (1.45)

The overall market outlook remains stable

Highlights first half year 2026

Net operating revenues of NOK 3 135.0 million (2 939.4), a y-o-y growth of 6.7 per cent The organic revenue growth adjusted for the calendar effect was 2.6 per cent

EBITA of NOK 268.8 million (257.8), equal to an EBITA margin of 8.6 per cent (8.8) EBITA was positively impacted by net NOK 14.5 million related to the Sotra Link project Included operating expenses of NOK 9.3 million of non-recurring restructuring costs

EBITA adjusted was NOK 254.3 million (271.6), equal to an EBITA margin of 8.0 per cent (9.2) Excluding the positive effects related to the Sotra Link project

Billing ratio of 71.7 per cent (72.5), down 0.8 pp

Strong order intake of NOK 3 447 million (3 235)

Net profit of NOK 199.0 million (175.1)

Earnings per share of NOK 7.22 (6.32)

Full-time equivalents (FTE) increased by 4.3 per cent, to 3 845 (3 688)

Karsten Warloe assumed the position of CEO on 1 June.

"One observation from my first weeks in Multiconsult is the level of engagement and competence around digitalisation and AI. I have been positively surprised by how broadly these tools are already being applied in practice," says Warloe.

Warloe says the corporate strategy remains firm.

"Multiconsult is well positioned for the years ahead, with a strong market position, a diversified portfolio of projects and framework agreements. We have a growth strategy that responds to fundamental market needs, clear measures to strengthen profitability and highly skilled people who create value for clients and society every day," he says.

"Building on this platform, my ambition is that Multiconsult is recognised for delivering the best client experiences in the industry, with a healthy long-term growth, delivering stable profitability in line with our targets."

Presentation today 18 August 2026:

A results presentation will be held at 08:30 CET at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgata 24/26, Oslo, presented by CEO, Karsten Warloe and CFO, Ove B. Haupberg.

The presentation will also be available via live webcast:

https://qcnl.tv/p/Mns0Z_MKZvDaWPQGNHqQfA

The report, presentation and a recording of the webcast will be made available on https://www.multiconsultgroup.com/investor-relations/ and https://newsweb.oslobors.no/

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Ove B. Haupberg, CFO

Phone: +47 401 00 900

E-mail: oveb.haupberg@multiconsultgroup.com

Media:

Lars Nermoen, Communications Director

Phone: +47 902 40 153

Email: lars.nermoen@multiconsult.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

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