MRX1 Successfully Delivered to Clinical Trial Site

LONDON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ananda Pharma Limited is a UK based bio pharmaceutical company developing regulatory approved cannabidiol medicines to treat complex, chronic conditions.

The directors announce the MRX1 investigational product manufactured in 2025 has been delivered to the University of Edinburgh central pharmacy. This shipment supports the initiation of the ACTiON Phase 2 clinical trial, which is being run in partnership with the University of Edinburgh. Participant screening is now underway at the clinical trial site is in preparation for first participant first dose.

This milestone marks a significant step on the clinical development pathway as it brings Ananda closer to dosing its first ever Phase 2 clinical trial patient with MRX1, following the successful completion of its first in-human study earlier this year. The Company will provide further updates when first participant first dose has been confirmed.

Ananda's CEO, Melissa Sturgess, commented: "We are delighted to be working on this clinical trial alongside Professor Marie Fallon at the University of Edinburgh. Professor Fallon is a global key opinion leader in CIPN and thus brings significant gravitas to the trial design and importance. To follow the progress of the trial and our other work please sign up to our regular updates via our website."

The Phase 2 trial, led by Professor Marie Fallon of The University of Edinburgh and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) as an Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) grant, is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of MRX1 in the treatment of CIPN. It will also assess the impact of MRX1 on quality of life and health care utilisation. The trial is a double-blind, placebo controlled, crossover study with a target enrolment of 92 participants.

CIPN is one of the most frequent chemotherapy side-effects but has no effective therapies and is considered a critical unmet medical need. In addition to continuing to affect patients following their cancer treatment it often means that chemotherapy dosing needs to be reduced or stopped during treatment and thus potentially increasing risk of death or duration of treatment. In the UK alone, there are more than 140,000 new cases of CIPN/year and the prevalence runs into almost a million patients. In the US there are approximately 400,000 new patients each year at an annual healthcare cost of $2.5bn.

Melissa Sturgess

CEO

ms@anandapharma.co.uk Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

Finance Director

jss@anandapharma.co.uk

About Ananda Pharma

Ananda Pharma is a UK pharmaceutical company providing its MRX1 oral solution to two Phase 2 clinical trials: ENDOCAN (endometriosis pain, funded by NHS Scotland) and ACTION (CIPN, funded by an NIHR EME grant). The Company works with world-class scientists, including Key Opinion Leaders at the University of Edinburgh.