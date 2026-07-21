Morph Launches Tachyon, a High-Performance Layer 1 Purpose-Built for Onchain Trading

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morph, a blockchain network focused on payments, stablecoins, open finance, and onchain markets, has launched Morph Tachyon, a new independent Layer 1 built for trading and high-performance onchain markets.

The launch expands Morph from a single general-purpose network into a connected financial ecosystem. The existing Ethereum Layer 2 will continue to handle payments, stablecoins, and open finance, while Morph Tachyon provides a dedicated environment for trading.

The Morph ecosystem now spans the full range of onchain finance. Users can pay and settle on one side, trade and invest on the other — all within the Morph network.

Why Morph built a new chain for trading

Onchain trading needs different blockchain infrastructure than payments or other financial uses. A live trading platform must handle order submissions, cancellations, matches, position changes, margin updates, oracle updates, and liquidations, especially during times of high market volatility.

On general-purpose infrastructure, trading apps often have to trade off speed, transparency, and usability. For traders, that can mean slower order updates, delayed cancellations, uncertain settlements, and uneven execution when markets are moving quickly.

Morph Tachyon was designed for exactly these needs. As an independent Layer 1 with its own consensus, settlement, and state, it gives trading apps a dedicated environment without competing for blockspace with other activity.

Designed for high-performance onchain markets

Morph Tachyon is built to support order-book exchanges and other trading apps that need to process large volumes of transactions quickly.

Its core specifications include:

Target block times of 200 milliseconds, with a throughput of up to 200,000 transactions per second

Instant finality with no block reorganisations, powered by a consensus design derived from HotStuff BFT

A gas-free trading experience that removes the need for users to manage a native gas token when placing or cancelling orders or managing positions

A custom EVM-compatible architecture that supports familiar EVM wallets, address formats, JSON-RPC interfaces, and developer tools

Morph Tachyon is not just for decentralized exchanges. It also supports market makers, quantitative trading teams, vault builders, brokers, liquidity providers, analytics platforms, and others building high-performance onchain markets.

PopDEX chooses Morph Tachyon for its trading infrastructure

PopDEX (https://popdex.xyz/), a trader-first decentralised perpetual exchange, will build its trading infrastructure on Tachyon.

Perpetual markets create constant changes throughout the trading process, from order submissions and cancellations to matching, position management, margin updates, and automated execution. PopDEX chose Tachyon because it is built to handle that workload as a priority, not as just one of many uses.

With instant finality, confirmed transactions are settled right away without needing extra confirmations. This is important for quote updates, cancellations, margin changes, position updates, and liquidations. The chain's high throughput also supports constant activity from traders, bots, and market makers.

Morph and PopDEX are working together to improve infrastructure for onchain derivatives, with a focus on execution quality, liquidity, and capital efficiency across the Morph ecosystem.

Renna Ba, Head of Ecosystem at Morph:

"Morph Tachyon is an important step forward for the Morph ecosystem. Payments and trading are both core parts of onchain finance, but they need different infrastructure. Rather than asking every app to use the same setup, we are building dedicated systems that fit how these markets work."

"PopDEX is an important first demonstration of what can be built on Tachyon, and we look forward to welcoming more trading platforms, market makers, and partners to join the network."

Additional ecosystem partners building on the chain will be announced in the coming months.

About Morph

Morph is a high-performance blockchain network designed to serve as the global settlement layer for stablecoins, PayFi, and consumer decentralised applications. Incubated within the Bitget ecosystem, Morph utilises a modular architecture combining optimistic and zero-knowledge technologies to deliver ultra-low costs and secure, instant transactions for the next generation of global commerce. For more information, visit morph.network.

About PopDEX

PopDEX is a trader-first, decentralised perpetual exchange focused on execution quality, capital efficiency, and deep liquidity. By building its underlying trading infrastructure on Morph Tachyon, PopDEX aims to deliver a high-performance onchain trading environment for traders, market makers, liquidity providers, brokers and institutions.