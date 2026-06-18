MorningBlues Launches SonicGlass A1: Transparent Acoustic Driver, Real-Time Lyric Visuals, and AI-Generated MV for Immersive Home Audio

Redefining the lyric speaker through a breakthrough dual-transparent acoustic design, the new device seamlessly merges premium sound quality with modern spatial aesthetics.

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MorningBlues today announced the official Kickstarter launch of the SonicGlass A1, a revolutionary dual-transparent lyric speaker. Featuring a precision-crafted transparent acoustic driver, the A1 merges performance-driven acoustic engineering with dynamic lyric visualization, proving that striking spatial design and premium sound quality can seamlessly coexist.

MorningBlues SonicGlass Transparent Speaker

Dual-Transparent Industrial Design

At the heart of the SonicGlass A1 is a breakthrough transparent speaker structure. By pairing a crystal-clear glass enclosure with a transparent acoustic driver, the device pioneers a "dual-transparent" aesthetic that boldly exposes the acoustic engineering typically hidden inside traditional speakers.

By flawlessly merging futuristic technology with modern interior design, the SonicGlass A1 reimagines audio equipment—transforming it from purely functional hardware into a compelling spatial centerpiece meant to be admired and experienced.

Real-Time Lyric Visualization

The SonicGlass A1 redefines the lyric speaker by proving music can be seen, not just heard. It features real-time lyric displays with dynamic visual effects that sync perfectly to the beat. Moving beyond static text, the system automatically adapts its visuals to match different music genres. By making lyrics the core visual focus, the A1 delivers a highly engaging, dual-sensory experience that fully immerses users in both sound and sight.

Precision Acoustic Engineering

Beyond its striking appearance, SonicGlass A1 is engineered for acoustic performance. Its transparent glass driver is built with a precision-engineered Schott glass diaphragm, high-rigidity acoustic architecture, and a powerful neodymium magnetic system, delivering exceptional clarity, reduced distortion, and a listening experience as refined as its design.

AI-Powered Cinematic Features

MorningBlues isn't just adding AI for the sake of a buzzword—they are using it to give music a visual and emotional storyline. The SonicGlass A1 automatically generates cinematic music videos that match the exact style and mood of the track being played. Paired with a visually rich companion app, the software experience feels just as polished as the hardware. The platform is also built for longevity, with over-the-air (OTA) updates promising to roll out future features like an upcoming AI Radio.

About MorningBlues

MorningBlues breaks the boundaries between sound and vision to create innovative audio-visual installations. The brand reimagines how music is experienced, transforming everyday listening into a multisensory expression of art and technology.

Media Contact:

marketing@morningblues.com