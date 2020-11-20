Mopec Adds International Distribution Capabilities in 14 Countries

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mopec—a leading provider of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary and necropsy equipment and products—has recently finalized distribution agreements in 14 countries, expanding the company's global product network.

"These agreements reflect our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality products and services around the world," said Alan P. Diaz, Director of International Commercialization at Mopec. "We look forward to working with our new partners and to continuing to grow our international relationships."

The recently signed agreements and available products include:

Chile : Arquimed: Mortuary chambers, autopsy tables, thanatology stations, grosslab or macroscopy stations, autopsy saws, thanatological instruments

: Arquimed: Mortuary chambers, autopsy tables, thanatology stations, grosslab or macroscopy stations, autopsy saws, thanatological instruments Colombia : Macrosearch

: Macrosearch Costa Rica : IFR: Full Mopec catalog

: IFR: Full Mopec catalog Ecuador : SIMED

: SIMED Hong Kong : Advanced TNI Co., Ltd

: Advanced TNI Co., Ltd Japan : Natsume Seisakusho Co., LTD

: Natsume Seisakusho Co., LTD Mexico : IVG: Autopsy saws, pedestal autopsy tables and carts, body lifts and transports, mass fatality and mortuary response solutions, pathology grossing stations

: IVG: Autopsy saws, pedestal autopsy tables and carts, body lifts and transports, mass fatality and mortuary response solutions, pathology grossing stations Panama : La Casa del Medico

: La Casa del Medico Paragua y: Infotec

y: Infotec Puerto Rico : Bio-Nuclear

: Bio-Nuclear Peru : SIMED

: SIMED Russia : Veramed

: Veramed South Korea : Seongkohn Traders: Autopsy tables, grossing stations, autopsy instruments

: Seongkohn Traders: Autopsy tables, grossing stations, autopsy instruments Trinidad & Tobago : Louis Villafana & Co. Ltd.

: & Co. Ltd. United Arab Emirates : Gulf Drug

In addition to supplying specific products in the above countries, Mopec's experienced team of professionals is available to provide customized emergency preparedness, mass fatality response and surge capacity products and services in support of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic The company's recently published whitepaper The Future of Mass Fatality Preparedness provides valuable insight and guidance on preparedness best practices. To access the whitepaper or learn more about Mopec's products and services, visit Mopec.com.

About Mopec

Mopec, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality pathology, anatomy, mortuary, and necropsy equipment and products. Founded in 1992, Mopec differentiates itself through its extensive engineering process, superior design, and market-leading quality. Mopec is Better By Design and specializes in solutions for hospitals, universities, morgues, and a variety of other markets. Mopec is committed to the production innovative products and providing high quality customer service. For more information, visit www.mopec.com.

