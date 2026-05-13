Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market worth $19.09 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market is projected to grow from about USD 11.30 billion in 2026 to USD 19.09 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Browse 550 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 11.30 billion

USD 11.30 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.09 billion

USD 19.09 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.1%

Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America held the largest market share in 2025.

By product & service, the reagents & kits segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 11.9% during the forecast period.

By test, the singleplex testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By test type, the laboratory tests segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By disease, the sexually transmitted diseases segment accounted for the largest share of 41.0% in 2025.

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment held the largest market share of 44.1% in 2025.

By end user, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40667482

Based on product & service, the global molecular infectious disease testing market has been divided into three main segments: reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. The fastest-growing segment is reagents & kits, primarily because they play a crucial role in enabling efficient and effective diagnoses. The growing use of molecular testing techniques in clinical settings has increased demand for high-quality kits and reagents, which are essential for PCR testing, next-generation sequencing, and other molecular assays. Additionally, the growth in test volumes in laboratories and hospitals has further driven demand. The availability of easy-to-use reagents and kits with improved sensitivity has also contributed to this increasing demand.

By type, the molecular infectious disease testing market can be divided into two categories: singleplex testing and multiplex testing. The multiplex testing category is expected to lead the market in terms of growth rate. This is primarily due to its ability to detect multiple pathogens with a single test, thereby saving time and costs. Additionally, multiplex testing enhances the effectiveness and accuracy of diagnostic procedures. This is especially important in cases of complex infections caused by several pathogens. Furthermore, the increasing number of patients in healthcare facilities significantly contributes to the rising demand for multiplex tests.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=40667482

The molecular infectious disease testing market can be divided into several categories based on products & services, including reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. Reagents & kits are essential components of molecular diagnostics because they facilitate the precise and efficient detection of infectious agents using primers, probes, enzymes, and testing kits. The demand for these items remains steady due to the increasing number of infectious disease cases and the need for repeated testing in diagnostic procedures. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in molecular technologies and the expansion of testing programs across various healthcare settings further underscore the importance of high-quality reagents and kits for obtaining reliable results.

Molecular testing for infectious diseases can be categorized into two types: singleplex testing and multiplex testing. Multiplex testing has gained significant popularity because it allows for the simultaneous identification and differentiation of multiple pathogens, which saves both time and effort. The rising prevalence of co-infections and the demand for rapid, accurate, and efficient testing have further contributed to the increased use of multiplex testing. Additionally, there have been innovations in assay design and the development of user-friendly systems.

The market for molecular infectious disease testing can be divided into two main categories: laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. Laboratory testing is widely accepted due to its high precision, scalability, and ability to diagnose a wide range of pathogens. Techniques such as PCR and sequencing-based diagnostics are commonly used in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories because of their accuracy and reliability. With advancements in laboratory automation and high-throughput methods, the turnaround time for test results has significantly decreased, making these approaches not only efficient but also suitable for diagnosing more complex cases.

Testing for infectious diseases through molecular methods is categorized based on the type of infections, which include respiratory infections, gastrointestinal infections, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), vaginitis, meningitis, vector-borne infections, hospital-acquired infections, and other infectious diseases. The demand for STD tests is rising due to the increasing prevalence of these diseases and growing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Advanced molecular techniques, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and nucleic acid amplification tests, provide rapid and sensitive results that are essential for effective disease management. Additionally, the expansion of public health programs aimed at the prevention and treatment of these diseases is contributing to the growth of molecular STD testing.

The market for molecular infectious disease testing is categorized by technology. This includes several methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification, DNA sequencing, next-generation sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, DNA microarrays, and other advanced tests. PCR technology is one of the most commonly used methods due to its high reliability and accuracy in detecting a wide range of pathogens. Its popularity can be attributed to the availability of standardized protocols, ready-to-use test kits, and increased automation, which enhance the speed and efficiency of the testing process. Moreover, technological advancements have further solidified PCR's role as a key technology in delivering precise molecular diagnostics.

The molecular infectious disease diagnostics market includes various end users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and other end users. Diagnostic laboratories play a crucial role in this market due to the rising demand for rapid and accurate testing methods. As the need for precise pathogen detection grows, these laboratories are increasingly adopting advanced testing techniques, including PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and multiplexing technology. Furthermore, with a heightened focus on disease prevention, there is a growing necessity for faster test results to aid in the prevention and management of diseases.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40667482

Top Companies in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Molecular Infectious Disease Testing Market include Danaher (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), bioMérieux (France), Hologic, Inc. (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Revvity (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), BD (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), and Seegene Inc. (South Korea), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Biosimilars Market - Global Forecast to 2035

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg