Mitrade Wins 2026 AI Broker of the Year as It Upgrades MitradeGPT in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online trading platform Mitrade Group is rolling out an upgraded MitradeGPT model to traders across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) after receiving Global Business Magazine's 2026 AI Broker of the Year award. The launch comes as growing use of AI in financial research raises questions about the accuracy, context and reliability of generated information.

That reliance is evident in HSBC's 2026 research involving UAE investors. It found that 83% of respondents use AI for finance and investment decisions, including 78% who use it for analysis and research. For brokers embedding AI, the challenge is not simply speed but presenting information accurately and in context.

Previously available as a standalone research tool, MitradeGPT is now integrated into the platform's news section. It summarises and groups related coverage, classifies news stories as bullish, bearish or neutral, and gives traders a broader view of news surrounding an instrument without switching tools.

"As more traders use AI to interpret financial information, the industry has a responsibility to apply it carefully," said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. "The value of AI lies in helping traders understand more information in less time without sacrificing accuracy or context. Our priority is to make market research more accessible while giving traders a broader view of the news and viewpoints surrounding the instruments they follow."

Mitrade recently also received Global Business Review Magazine's Most Trusted CFD Broker – Global 2026 and Most Reliable Broker Global 2026 awards.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.