Mini PC Brand VZMORE Makes Global Debut at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026, Bringing Advanced Thermal Innovation to Mini PCs

BERLIN, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VZMORE, a German-owned Mini PC brand focused on high-performance and quiet desktop computing, will make its public debut at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026 in Berlin. The company will showcase four flagship products—the AX9 Max, iX9 Max, iX9 Ultra and AX9 Ultra—designed for professional productivity, content creation, local AI, graphics-intensive workloads and gaming.

Built on the AMD platform, the AX9 Max features an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 470 processor, Radeon™ 890M graphics and a dedicated Ryzen AI NPU delivering up to 55 TOPS.

VZMORE AX9 Max Leaflet

For Intel users, the iX9 Max combines an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 185H processor with Intel® Arc™ graphics, targeting content creation and multi-display workflows. Taking performance further, the iX9 Ultra is powered by the next-generation Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 378H platform, integrating Intel® Arc™ B390 graphics and an NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS to support more advanced AI and graphics workloads.

At the top of VZMORE's AMD lineup, the AX9 Ultra features an AMD Ryzen™ AI Max 388 processor with Radeon™ 8060S graphics. Paired with V-Boost Max™, it supports performance tuning of up to 120W for high-end content creation, local AI and AAA gaming, delivering flagship-level performance in a compact desktop form factor.

Across its product lineup, VZMORE uses its proprietary V-Cooling™ thermal architecture to address one of the key challenges facing conventional Mini PCs: maintaining stable performance after the system heats up. The architecture integrates a large-area VC vapor chamber, high-density cooling fins, 360-degree bottom air intake, vertical airflow and intelligent thermal control into a complete cooling path that efficiently spreads and exhausts heat.

According to VZMORE's internal testing, V-Cooling™ provides 40% more heat-spreading area and 50% higher heat-transfer efficiency than traditional dual-heat-pipe cooling solutions. Selected models can operate at noise levels as low as 38 dB under heavy load.

"For a Mini PC, performance only truly matters when it can be sustained, and it should not come at the cost of disruptive noise," said Bruce Gong, Brand Manager at VZMORE. "V-Cooling is the foundation of our product strategy: more sustained performance, less noise and a better everyday desktop experience."

The four products are scheduled to launch in global markets in mid-October 2026. Final configurations, pricing and regional availability will be announced closer to launch.

About VZMORE

VZMORE is a German-owned Mini PC brand dedicated to the development and innovation of PC products. With a focus on thermal performance, computing power and industrial design, VZMORE has developed its proprietary V-Cooling™ thermal architecture and V-Boost™ performance technology. By combining VC vapor-chamber cooling with performance delivery of up to 120W, VZMORE brings users worldwide a Mini PC experience with more performance, quieter operation and greater reliability.

For more information, visit www.vzmore.com