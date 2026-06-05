Military Cloud Computing Market worth $34.32 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the military cloud computing market is projected to grow from USD 13.85 billion in 2026 to USD 34.32 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Military Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Military Cloud Computing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 13.85 billion

USD 13.85 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 34.32 billion

USD 34.32 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 19.9%

Military Cloud Computing Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in the military cloud computing market is supported by defense forces moving mission data, command applications, ISR workloads, logistics, readiness and training systems to secure cloud environments. Demand is driven by the need for faster deployment, better access across defense users, managed cloud operations, compliance support, cloud migration and tactical edge cloud use.

By offering, the cloud service model segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period because defense users need scalable IaaS, PaaS and SaaS to run mission apps, ISR data, logistics, readiness and command systems without building every cloud layer themselves.

By application, the command, control, and mission applications segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because defense forces rely on cloud systems to share operational data, support faster decisions and connect land, naval, air, space and defense agency users.

By end user, the other defense agencies segment is estimated to account for 35.8% market share in 2026 because joint commands, defense intelligence and ISR agencies manage large data-heavy cloud workloads that support cross-service operations, intelligence sharing and mission planning.

By deployment, the public cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because defense users need scalable and lower-maintenance cloud capacity for mission applications, ISR data, logistics, readiness and secure collaboration across multiple agencies.

By region, North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to high US defense cloud spending, large DoD cloud programs such as JWCC, and strong use of secure cloud services for mission, ISR, logistics, and command systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133363531

Modern defense operations rely on shared data across command systems, ISR platforms, logistics systems, training tools and deployed units. This creates demand for secure cloud platforms, migration, integration, managed operations, compliance support and tactical edge cloud to improve data access and support faster mission execution. Additionally, defense agencies and military users are moving more mission data, ISR workloads, logistics systems and command applications into cloud environments. This further supports demand for cloud migration, hybrid and public cloud use, managed operations, compliance support and tactical edge cloud for secure access across fixed and deployed locations.

By end user, the air segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The air segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because air forces use cloud systems for data-heavy activities such as ISR, mission planning, fleet readiness, maintenance analysis, training and command support. Additionally, more aircraft, drones and connected sensors are creating large amounts of data that need quick storage, processing and sharing. Cloud systems also help air units support deployed missions, share information with other forces and improve coordination during joint operations.

By application, the command, control, and mission applications segment is expected to account for a prominent market share throughout the forecast period.

The command, control, and mission applications segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period because military cloud use is closely linked to operational data sharing, mission planning, targeting, situational awareness and command support across different forces. These applications need secure access, quick data exchange and reliable hosting across headquarters, bases, deployed units and joint commands. This makes them a key area for cloud spending and cloud adoption across defense organizations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=133363531

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing military cloud computing industry during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because many countries in the region are increasing defense spending and modernizing command, ISR, logistics and secure communication systems. Regional security concerns, growing sensor data and defense digitalization programs are increasing the need for cloud platforms, hybrid cloud and tactical edge cloud. These systems help militaries access data faster and coordinate better across land, naval, air, space and defense agency users.

Microsoft (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Leidos (US), Accenture (Ireland), and Amazon.com, Inc (US)are the major players in the military cloud computing companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=133363531

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Defense Cybersecurity Market by Platform (C2, Weapon Systems & Munitions, Combat, ISR & Sensor, Defense Industrial Base), Offering (Solutions, Services), End User (Military, Homeland Security), Deployment, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Airborne ISR Market by Solution (Systems, Software, Services), Application (Search & Rescue, Border & Maritime Patrol, Target Acquisition), Component (Sensor, RF Module, Antenna, Optical Assemblies), End User, Platform, and Region- Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-cloud-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-cloud.asp