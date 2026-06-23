miDiagnostics and CEO Katleen Verleysen Recognised in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2026 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- miDiagnostics and its CEO Katleen Verleysen have been recognised in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2026 Global Corporate Excellence Awards, which continue to shine a spotlight on the relentless pursuit of excellence in the corporate world. These accolades recognize companies and their visionary leaders who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to innovation, ethical standards, and outstanding performance.

Katleen Verleysen, PhD, CEO of miDiagnostics (Source: miDiagnostics)

miDiagnostics received the title of "MedTech Company of the Year – Breakthrough Diagnostic Technology | Europe", while Katleen Verleysen was recognised with the award for "Outstanding Leadership in Clinical Molecular Diagnostics | Europe."

Based in Leuven, Belgium, miDiagnostics develops ultra-fast PCR-based testing technology designed to support the safe and rapid delivery of advanced immunotherapies, including CAR-T cancer treatments.

The company's technology enables sterility testing results in under two hours rather than several days, helping pharmaceutical manufacturers accelerate treatment delivery while maintaining strict safety and regulatory standards.

As personalised medicine continues to transform healthcare, the speed and reliability of testing technologies have become increasingly critical. CAR-T therapies, which use a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer, require highly specialised manufacturing processes and rigorous sterility validation before treatments can be administered.

Traditional sterility testing methods can create significant delays, particularly for patients with aggressive cancers where time is critical. miDiagnostics addresses this challenge through advanced PCR technology capable of rapidly detecting microbial contamination and supporting faster treatment release.

Under Verleysen's leadership, the company has accelerated its commercial growth and international positioning within the rapidly evolving life sciences sector.

A trained chemist with a PhD background, Verleysen has combined scientific expertise with strategic leadership to help scale miDiagnostics from a research-driven organisation into an internationally recognised medtech company.

Since joining the company as CEO in 2021, she has focused on building the operational and commercial infrastructure needed to support global growth, while strengthening partnerships across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Today, miDiagnostics collaborates with leading organisations, and working with major pharmaceutical companies to evaluate and implement rapid sterility testing solutions in advanced therapy manufacturing environments.

The company's technology is positioned to support not only oncology treatments, but also the broader future of immunotherapy, including applications in autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions where personalised medicine is expected to play a transformative role.

The dual recognition highlights both miDiagnostics' scientific innovation and the leadership driving its continued expansion in the global healthcare sector.

Commenting on the recognition, Katleen Verleysen said: "I am deeply honoured by this recognition and proud of what our team has achieved together. At miDiagnostics, we are driven by the belief that innovation should ultimately serve patients. This award reflects the scientific excellence, collaboration, and dedication of our team as we continue to help accelerate the delivery of advanced therapies to patients worldwide."

In recent years, the company and its leadership have received multiple international recognitions, including Top MedTech Startup in Europe, European CEO of the Year 2024 and 2025, Top Innovative Chief Executive Officer in Life Sciences at BIO-Europe 2025 and the Burj CEO award for 'Exemplary Woman of Achievement' 2025.

As the healthcare industry increasingly shifts toward faster, smarter, and more personalised treatments, miDiagnostics continues to position itself at the forefront of diagnostic innovation, helping pharmaceutical partners deliver advanced therapies more safely, efficiently, and rapidly to patients worldwide.

For more information, visit miDiagnostics.

For more information about the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, visit Business Worldwide Magazine Awards.

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

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