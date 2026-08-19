Midea Partners with NARAP to Strengthen HVAC Skills Development in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea RAC (Midea Residential Air Conditioner Division) participated as a partner at NARAP Day 2026 in Abia State from July 23 to 24, reinforcing its commitment to advancing technical excellence across Nigeria's HVAC industry. The event marked another stop in Midea RAC's nationwide technical training initiative, launched in May 2026 to deliver professional education on the latest HVAC technologies, standardized installation practices, and after-sales service. Through collaboration with industry partners such as NARAP (Nigerian Association of Refrigeration and Air conditioning Practitioners), the program helps develop skilled professionals, promote higher installation standards, and support the sustainable growth of Nigeria's HVAC sector.

Midea x NARAP (Nigerian Association of Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Practitioners) We just wrapped up an amazing workshop focusing on the latest AC tech and professional installation best practices. Speed Speed Group photo at the NARAP Day 2026 event in Abia State, featuring Midea RAC HVAC

Organized by NARAP, the event brought together refrigeration and air-conditioning professionals for technical exchanges and capacity-building activities. As a leading industry association in Nigeria, NARAP promotes professional standards, technical education, and best practices across the sector.

The partnership between Midea RAC and NARAP reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to advanced HVAC knowledge through NARAP's extensive network of state branches. By bringing technical training to more regions nationwide, the collaboration enables installation engineers to stay current with new products, emerging technologies, and standardized installation procedures. These efforts contribute to higher service quality, improved system efficiency, and better overall customer experience while creating broader opportunities for local technicians to build rewarding careers in the HVAC industry.

During the event, participants attended dedicated training sessions covering the latest product innovations and technical developments. Emeka Paschal Okpe, Channel Manager of Midea RAC, highlighted the company's approach to continuous technical education. "For every training that we do, we try as much as possible not to do the same thing over and over again. As a brand, we invest heavily in R&D, which means we are constantly introducing innovations and technologies that keep us ahead of the market," he said.

Beyond in-person technical training, Midea RAC continues to invest in long-term professional development through the Midea Club, an exclusive empowerment program designed for installation engineers. The platform helps installers manage installation workflows, access technical guidance, and earn rewards for eligible Midea air conditioner installations. By making installation processes more visible and traceable, Midea Club enables a more structured and accountable installation management system, helping ensure consistent service quality and adherence to standardized installation practices. Technicians across Nigeria are encouraged to join Midea Club to enhance installation quality of Midea products while benefiting from ongoing professional support and incentives.

Having served the Nigerian market for nearly two decades, Midea RAC remains committed to delivering reliable and energy-efficient air-conditioning solutions that meet the needs of local consumers. Looking ahead, the company will continue to deepen collaboration with NARAP and other industry partners to promote technological innovation, elevate professional standards, and support the development of local talent. By combining business growth with investments in skills development, employment opportunities, and the transition toward greener technologies, Midea RAC aims to create lasting value for both the HVAC industry and the communities it serves.

Sales manager: Emeka Okpe

Phone & Whatsapp: +234 706 456 1556

Email: emeka.okpe@midea.com

Marketing: Jacob Li

Email: lijq285@midea.com