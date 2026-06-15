Midea Launches "Agentic Factory Overseas Expansion Solution," Marking a New Stage for Chinese Enterprises Going Global

FOSHAN, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, 2026, Midea Group launched its "Agentic Factory Overseas Expansion Solution".Building on the transformation of its Jingzhou washing machine factory, which received the world's first WRCA Agentic Factory certification in August 2025, Midea has launched a modular, standardized, and field-validated solution. It includes cross-cultural employee training and cross-border supply chain traceability, and has been deconstructed into 12 rapidly replicable modules for global factory deployment.

Full PV coverage at Midea Thailand Factory Full automation powered by KUKA robots at Midea Thailand Factory

According to Deloitte, 55% of Chinese enterprises hope to seek growth through overseas expansion. Midea has identified three persistent challenges: long-distance cross-border supply chains, inconsistent quality standards across export markets, and multinational workforce management difficulties caused by differences in language, culture, and labor regulations.

The solution has been validated at Midea Thailand Refrigeration Plant. Through 72 AI applications and 13 major agents across 25 scenarios, the factory reduced end-to-end order lead time by 43%, lowered customer complaint rates by 32%, and shortened employee training and certification cycles by 62%, demonstrating that China's intelligent manufacturing capabilities can be replicated globally.

For workforce training, Midea introduced an AIGC + VR multilingual training system, reducing new employee training from eight days to three days. For quality control, Midea launched a VOC-to-VOP seven-step quality solution powered by an expert knowledge base of more than 12 million quality-related cases, enabling customer complaints to be traced to production lines and root causes within seconds.

For supply chain resilience, Midea developed a cross-border supply chain AI agent that monitors 35 core nodes in real time, reducing exception-handling response time from 48 hours to within 12 hours and keeping raw material on-time arrival rates above 96%. Together with Annto's integrated KD logistics solution, the material kitting rate can exceed 99%.

At the Thailand factory, the finished product defect rate has been reduced by 50%. Midea Cloud,KUKA, Annto, Hiconics, CLOU Electronics, and Midea Building Technologies further support cost reduction and efficiency improvement through automated production, reusable packaging, and integrated energy-saving solutions.

Midea also introduced the "Midea Go-Global Partner Program." According to Simon Zhang, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Midea Group, the program is not merely about standardized equipment, but about turning Midea's accumulated experience into practical guidance and implementation support.

This co-building model has already delivered results. Wuhan Honghai Technology completed its 2024 Thailand capacity expansion from infrastructure construction to production launch in five months with Midea's support, and its Thailand business volume increased by 1.6 times in 2025. Xiamen Hexing Packaging, an 18-year Midea partner, has expanded from a domestic supplier into a global partner, establishing factories in Southeast Asia and North America and joining Midea's global strategic partner whitelist in 2025.