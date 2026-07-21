Microelectronics UK 2026 Programme Confirmed: Chip Design, Photonics and Embedded Intelligence Take Centre Stage at Excel London

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microelectronics UK 2026, the UK's leading conference and exhibition for the semiconductor, photonics and embedded systems ecosystem, has confirmed full agendas across its three core content stages ahead of the event's return to Excel London on 29-30 September 2026. The event is held in association with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

Microelectronics UK 2026 - Register free now

The two-day event spanning five dedicated stages — including the Startup Launchpad and the new Discovery Stage — will draw more than 4,000 attendees, 175+ exhibitors and 120+ speakers.

Semiconductors UK examines next-generation chip architectures, advanced manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Photonics UK explores optical computing, quantum technologies and connectivity. Embedded Systems UK addresses embedded cybersecurity, edge AI and the EU Cyber Resilience Act.

The new Discovery Stage brings live demos and workshops to the show floor, and hosts the Talent Foundry: a mentoring experience designed to connect early-career engineers with industry experts. The Startup Launchpad, in partnership with Silicon Catalyst, showcases emerging hardtech startups across the sector.

The event's Advisory Board features leaders from Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, BT, Arm, Intel and more. The event is also backed by Platinum sponsors Linaro, UK Semiconductor Centre, Edge Impulse and Wireless Logic.

Michael Adeniya, Group Event Director at IQPC Exhibitions, said:

"The UK's microelectronics supply chain is being built at speed, and this year's programme reflects that. With backing from DSIT and DBT, and an Advisory Board spanning some of the biggest names in UK engineering, Microelectronics UK 2026 is where the people driving that shift come together."

Andrew Lord, Senior Manager - Optics & Quantum Research at BT, added:

"The challenges facing UK microelectronics today - from supply chain resilience to advanced packaging to embedded intelligence - don't sit within one discipline anymore. Semiconductors, photonics and embedded systems are increasingly interdependent, and innovation happens where they meet. Microelectronics UK is one of the few places where people working across all three get in a room together, and that kind of in-person collaboration turns strategy into real industrial capability."

Registration is free, with the full agenda now available to view online.

View more and register now:

https://www.microelectronicsuk.com?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Media%20Partner&utm_campaign=50554.001%20-%20Microelectronics%20UK%20-%20Press%20Release%2002&utm_term=&utm_content=&disc=&extTreatId=7639864

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