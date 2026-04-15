VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, published its April 2026 Proof of Reserves. BTC reserve ratio rose to 295%, with all major assets maintaining reserve ratios well above the 1:1 industry standard, ensuring full coverage and safeguarding user assets.

MEXC Publishes April 2026 Proof of Reserves, BTC Reserve Ratio Rises to 295% April Proof of Reserves

The April report shows reserve ratios of 295% for BTC, 116% for ETH, 111% for USDT, and 116% for USDC. MEXC's total reserves are 12,695.71 BTC, 69,430.24 ETH, 1.88 billion USDT, and 90.5 million USDC. Notably, the BTC reserve ratio increased from 270% in March to 295% in April. MEXC holds 12,695.71 BTC against 4,305.73 BTC in user assets, representing nearly three times the amount held by users.

MEXC's Proof of Reserves framework is built on Merkle Tree technology, allowing every user to verify their balance while preserving account privacy independently. Each monthly snapshot undergoes an independent audit by Hacken, a leading blockchain security firm, providing verified, third-party assurance of MEXC's reserve data.

Beyond Proof of Reserves, MEXC further protects user assets with a $100M Guardian Fund, which provides full and instant coverage for platform issues, as well as a Futures Insurance Fund designed to protect users against market extremes.

As MEXC enters its 8th year, its comprehensive brand upgrade signals an evolution into a universal gateway for global markets. By delivering key user value through the two core pillars of "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities", combined with robust security measures such as transparent reserves and protection funds, MEXC further strengthens user trust while redefining industry standards for its global community.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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