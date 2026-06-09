MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has officially launched Combo, a new feature within its prediction markets ecosystem, in partnership with its collaborators. This marks the first time a centralized platform has introduced multi-event combination trading capabilities to prediction markets globally, through its partner.

MEXC Prediction Markets Launches Combo to Enable Multi-Event Combination Trading

As prediction markets gradually evolve from single-event trading toward multi-event combination trading, user demand for combined predictions has grown rapidly. However, leading prediction market platforms today still primarily offer isolated event trading, limiting a user's capacity to express structural views. The Combo bridges this gap, bringing advanced combination logic to the centralized prediction market vertical.

Consolidating Comprehensive Market Views into One Order

Users holding clear predictions across multiple events normally need separate positions. The Combo lets them consolidate these into a single order, expressing a fuller market view with less capital and simpler position management.

Using the World Cup as an example, a user could make the following calls within a single order:

Brazil draws with Spain

France defeats England

Bitcoin breaks $70,000 on the day

Multiple predictions are combined into a single order, forming a more complete expression of views on both sports events and market trends.

20 predictions to freely build your combo view

A single order supports up to 20 predictions, providing users with ample space for combinations. Currently, sports and select crypto categories are supported as combo predictions, allowing users to freely link selections across events, timeframes, and outcome conditions to build personalized combo views. MEXC, through its partner, will continue to expand available market categories, further broadening the use cases for Combo.

Verifiable Pricing, Clear Rules

The Combo maintains full verifiable from pricing through settlement, ensuring users have complete clarity on every prediction. Full cost and combo pricing are visible before order placement. The system automatically filters out logically contradictory selection combinations. If pricing changes, users receive an immediate confirmation prompt. When all predictions align with the actual outcomes, users receive the settlement payout corresponding to the combo price. If any single prediction does not align with the actual outcome, the combo order yields no payout. This mechanism enables high-conviction quality views to receive reasonable value-based returns while keeping rules and outcomes verifiable.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi commented: " In markets, as in life, nothing happens in isolation. One event ripples into the next. Single-event trading never reflected that reality. Combo does. For the first time, a centralized prediction market lets traders express combination views across non mutually-exclusive events. We are not upgrading a product. We are advancing a category. MEXC intends to lead it."

Combo is now available to eligible users on the prediction market in the MEXC app, with the web version to follow. Stay tuned for further announcements.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer: Probability information in prediction markets reflects only the collective expectations of market participants and does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of future event outcomes. This feature strictly complies with applicable laws and regulations, and access restrictions have been implemented in jurisdictions where it is not permitted. Restricted countries/regions including but may not limited to: Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Argentina, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Spain, Haiti, Venezuela, Portugal, Cuba, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Myanmar, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Turkey, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Syria, Libya, Comoros, Palestine, Afghanistan, Iran, UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Lebanon, Japan, Germany, France, Poland, Netherlands, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Bulgaria, Austria, Switzerland, Estonia, Finland, Romania, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Iceland, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, Singapore, United States, Mainland China, North Korea, United Kingdom.

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