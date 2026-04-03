VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer in zero-fee trading, has announced a series of initiatives to integrate and expand the use of USD1, a US dollar stablecoin, across its ecosystem. By incorporating USD1 into its trading infrastructure and product suite, MEXC aims to broaden its use cases across the platform, including trading support, product integration, and wider ecosystem participation, while providing global users with more diverse and resilient stablecoin options.

MEXC Integrates USD1 into Full-Spectrum Infrastructure for Global Users

USD1 is a stablecoin redeemable on a 1:1 basis for U.S. dollars. Each USD1 is 100% backed by a reserve consisting of short-term U.S. government Treasuries, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents. These reserve assets are held or maintained by BitGo Trust Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. USD1 is issued by BitGo, while World Liberty Financial provides branding and certain operational support.

MEXC remains committed to offering a broad range of high-quality assets. Through this integration, MEXC will leverage its established product suite to expand the utility of USD1 across its ecosystem:

Deep Product Integration : MEXC plans to gradually integrate USD1 across its product offerings, including Launchpool, Savings, and Futures collateral, subject to platform availability. Through these integrations, USD1 may be used as payment and settlement asset within the ecosystem, broadening its utility across the platform.

: MEXC plans to gradually integrate USD1 across its product offerings, including Launchpool, Savings, and Futures collateral, subject to platform availability. Through these integrations, USD1 may be used as payment and settlement asset within the ecosystem, broadening its utility across the platform. Liquidity and Zero-Fee Support : MEXC will introduce additional USD1 trading pairs and launch associated zero-fee promotions . Leveraging the platform's deep liquidity and industry-leading low-fee structure, MEXC provides global users with a more convenient and cost-effective channel for USD1 interaction.

: MEXC will introduce additional USD1 trading pairs and launch associated . Leveraging the platform's deep liquidity and industry-leading low-fee structure, MEXC provides global users with a more convenient and cost-effective channel for USD1 interaction. Ecosystem Activity Empowerment: To enhance user awareness and experience with the stability of USD1, MEXC will launch a series of ecosystem incentive programs. Through various interactive mechanisms, these initiatives aim to lower the barrier to entry and accelerate the adoption of USD1 in real-world trading scenarios.

Vugar, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, stated: "USD1 strengthens our mission to make high-quality assets more accessible, efficient, and usable at scale. Stablecoins are only as powerful as their distribution. By integrating USD1 into the MEXC ecosystem, we are expanding compliant stablecoin choice while enhancing trading and capital allocation tools. With over 40 million users and a strong zero-fee conviction, MEXC delivers immediate scale, deep liquidity, and real utility for USD1, accelerating its adoption across global markets."

As USD1 trading pairs and related features go live, MEXC will continue to explore practical use cases that bring added value to users across the platform. More details on upcoming initiatives will be shared in the coming weeks.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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