Meshh announces channel partnership with AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform Relo Metrics

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relo Metrics, the AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform formerly known as GumGum Sports, today announces an exclusive partnership with spatial intelligence company Meshh , allowing it to tap rich behavioral data on how audiences engage with sponsorship activations in-venue.

Founded in London, Meshh specializes in developing GDPR-compliant sensor based wifi analytics technologies that collect data on how audiences behave in the real world. Within stadiums and venues, Meshh's technologies allow sports marketers to measure metrics such as unique reach, linger time and repeat visits around in-venue sponsorships in order to gain a deeper understanding of how on-site viewability can be optimized.

The partnership enables users of the Relo Metrics platform to view real insights pertaining to their audience at their on-site sponsorship activations, as opposed to the unreliable traditional method of looking at ticket sales as a proxy for value. Brands and rights holders are able to quantify on-site sponsorship engagement with a media value equivalency and pair it with performance insights spanning their branded content campaigns, broadcast television and digital platforms. This joint approach ensures alignment of their sponsorship portfolio to objectives such as brand awareness, audience engagement and sales. Users can also correlate Meshh's in-stadium visitor data with retail visits, helping sponsors understand the business impact of their investments.

"We launched Relo Metrics to become the gold standard in sponsorship measurement, by reinventing authentic, actionable data that allows brands and teams to holistically understand how their sponsorships perform with increased agility and control." says Brian Kim, CEO at Relo Metrics. "With the Meshh partnership and in-venue measurement, we are going wider and deeper into the sports marketing funnel, providing complete coverage of TV visible exposure, social media activations, and now in-venue activations. With all of this data housed through our Relo Metrics platform, rights holders and marketers have a one-stop solution for sponsorship intelligence that enables them to understand and optimize their sponsorship investments throughout the season."

"Our partnership with Relo Metrics is a very natural fit." says Caroline McGuckian, CEO at Meshh. "Both leaders in our fields, the coming together of screen and live sponsorship metrics is a unique proposition which services Brand, Rights Holders and Venue needs to have a holistic view of their investment. We talk a lot about a return to live experiences, we talk a lot about a post-COVID world, but we all know the future is somewhat unpredictable. What is predictable is that it will comprise both screen-based and physical experiences. This partnership represents that and is a step-change in how brands can understand the true value of their investments. We are excited about what the future holds as we work with Relo Metrics to build on the gold standard. "

About Meshh

Meshh is a global leader in wifi analytics for live experiences. The sensor technology is not based around pre existing infrastructure which enables the more accurate measurement of human behavior and provides dynamic, real time measurement of interior, exterior, permanent and transient assets. With extensive commercial, operational and retail applications Meshh data is an invaluable tool for multiple stakeholders. For more information, visit www.meshh.com

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms, and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single solution platform. For more information, visit www.relometrics.com .

