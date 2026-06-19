Mercuryo Recognised with Great Place to Work® Certification, Highlighting Strength of Its Remote-First Fintech Culture

Certification reflects overwhelmingly positive employee feedback and a consistently high-trust culture across Mercuryo's international team

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has been certified as a Great Place to Work across five key European markets. The recognition is based entirely on confidential employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

Employees across all five certified country locations rated Mercuryo above the global Great Place to Work benchmark, with country-level scores of Spain (92%), Croatia (91%), Serbia (89%), the United Kingdom (88%), and Cyprus (86%), reflecting consistently positive employee experiences across the organisation.

The achievement is particularly significant given Mercuryo's remote-first operating model. With employees based across more than 30 countries, the company has focused on building a connected, high-trust culture that enables teams to collaborate effectively across borders, time zones and disciplines while maintaining the flexibility and autonomy that define the modern workplace.

Yulia Bogomolova, Chief Human Resource Officer at Mercuryo, said, "Building a strong culture is an ongoing commitment. We work hard to ensure every employee feels empowered, supported, and connected to our mission, regardless of location. These results demonstrate the strength of that commitment and the exceptional people who make Mercuryo what it is."

Ashna Vaghela, Chief Customer Officer at Mercuryo, said, "There is a strong culture of ownership and trust at Mercuryo. People are encouraged to contribute ideas, take initiative, and help shape the future of the company." Another added: "Despite working across different countries and time zones, there is a genuine sense of teamwork and transparency that makes Mercuryo a rewarding place to work."

Today, Mercuryo's team of more than 300 professionals supports a network of over 200+ B2B partnerships and serves more than seven million users worldwide. The company leverages a range of modern tools and technologies across operations, analytics, marketing, and product development to help teams work more efficiently, accelerate innovation, and focus on high-impact initiatives, while maintaining strong human oversight and accountability throughout.

The certification marks an important milestone for Mercuryo as it continues to expand its global team and strengthen its position as a leading provider of payments infrastructure connecting traditional and digital finance. As Mercuryo continues its global expansion, the company is actively recruiting talent across a range of positions including: product, engineering, compliance, marketing, and business development functions.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet, Ledger and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/