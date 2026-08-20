Mercuryo Boosts Crypto Purchase Conversion by 75% with a Frictionless UX

In-house data reveals sharp rise in digital token buying after Mercuryo simplified its on-ramp experience, removing hurdles in the customer journey.

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has significantly reduced customer drop-off after streamlining its crypto on-ramp process for fiat-to-crypto purchases into a few simple steps.

Mercuryo's dedicated team is driven by delivering a user experience (UX) on a par with a neobank and the efforts have achieved impressive results: The company reported a 75 per cent year-on-year increase in its overall conversion rate in the first half of 2026, rising from 12 per cent in the first half of 2025 to 21 per cent.

This increase in completion rates addresses a persistent structural challenge in crypto of retaining customers for the full duration of a transaction that can still feel cumbersome and unintuitive to some. The 2023 Global Crypto Onramp Report found that more than 50 per cent of fiat-to-crypto transactions failed, even after users had completed KYC. Abandonment during the purchase flow could reach as high as 90 per cent, highlighting the importance of improving the full customer journey rather than focusing only on compliance or payment approval.

The report found that transaction success rates varied significantly according to factors including the user's location, fiat currency, cryptocurrency, payment method, transaction amount and on-ramp provider. Europe recorded the highest average success rates in the study, while Africa and South America recorded the lowest. The report also found that local payment methods and bank transfers generally performed better than credit or debit card payments, although performance varied by market and transaction type.

Mercuryo's analysis shows that abandonment is most likely to occur before a payment is submitted and declines considerably once payment has been initiated. This highlights the importance of optimizing the entire customer journey, including the steps that precede payment, rather than focusing solely on compliance, verification or payment acceptance.

Clear navigation, streamlined steps, relevant payment options and checkout experiences adapted to each user's device and market can all make it easier to complete a transaction. Mercuryo has continued to refine these elements across its on-ramp service, helping customers move smoothly from initial intent to completed purchase.

"An incessant focus on improving the UX for our customer base is delivering tangible benefits as we see a significant reduction in customer drop-off at the pre-payment stage," said Ashna Vaghela, Chief Customer Officer at Mercuryo. "We're acutely mindful that customers expect the on-ramp process to be clear, intuitive and suited to the way they want to purchase digital tokens. Removing unnecessary complexity while making the on-ramp process seamless is key if the Web3 space is to achieve mass adoption."

For wallets, exchanges and other digital platforms embedding payment flows, the results underscore the commercial importance of checkout design. Offering appropriate payment methods, adapting flows to local preferences and making every stage clear and intuitive can help platforms improve conversion and support the wider adoption of digital assets.

As digital assets become more closely integrated with mainstream financial services, users increasingly expect buying and selling crypto to feel as familiar as any other online payment. Mercuryo's results show how pairing an effortless user experience with robust payments and compliance infrastructure can help the industry meet that expectation.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/