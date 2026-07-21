MedTech Pioneer Max Reinhardt Joins eXeX to Drive Canopus Platform Growth

The Johnson & Johnson, Pacira BioSciences and Orthofix executive takes charge of commercial execution as adoption of Canopus by eXeX accelerates across hospital systems in the United States and United Kingdom, and as eXeX launches Canopus Command, the first portal to give hospital leadership a live operational view into step-by-step execution of every surgical case.

ORLANDO, Fla. and LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eXeX, the global Surgery Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Max Reinhardt as President, Healthcare. Reinhardt, who has held senior leadership roles in MedTech and pharmaceuticals, will drive the company's commercial execution, bringing Surgery Intelligence into hospital systems across the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond.

Canopus™ by eXeX is the world's first Surgery Intelligence platform, designed to transform the experience in the Operating Room (OR) by presenting surgeon, surgery, and OR-specific setup and step-by-step procedure execution plans in real time. Canopus utilizes touch-free technology, digitizing the experience and knowledge of the most capable teams for every OR, every surgeon, and every surgery. The solution reduces surgeon cognitive load, facilitates effective OR teamwork, enables improved OR productivity, and is non-clinical by design, requiring no EHR integration and excluding any patient data for ease of adoption. Canopus optimizes preparation, orchestrates the OR in real time, and turns every case into a planned, structured, informed operation, with the ability for the team to continually optimize the plan as required at any time.

The appointment caps a period of accelerated quarter-over-quarter growth. Canopus is deployed across multiple hospital groups in the United States and United Kingdom and has supported several thousand live surgeries, proven first where surgery is most complex (spine and orthopedics) and built for all of surgery.

"The operating room is the most complex workspace on Earth. It deserves intelligent infrastructure, and it deserves leaders who have lived inside it," said Robert Masson, MD, Chairman and CEO of eXeX and a practicing neurological spine surgeon. "Max has spent three decades putting the world's most advanced surgical technology into the hands of teams on every continent. There is no better person to lead our commercial efforts at this exciting time."

A Career Built in the Operating Room

Reinhardt brings more than three decades of global MedTech and pharmaceutical executive leadership experience, including seventeen years with Johnson & Johnson. He started with J&J at DePuy Spine in the United Kingdom in 2002 and rose to Vice President of Worldwide Marketing for DePuy Synthes, accountable for $5.5 billion in orthopedics revenue with responsibility for joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spine, and sports medicine. His President-level roles span the industry's most competitive categories:

President, Global Spine, Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX), 2024: leading the company's global spine and biologics business

(NASDAQ: OFIX), 2024: leading the company's global spine and biologics business President, Pacira BioSciences 2019: overseeing all commercial and medical affairs

2019: overseeing all commercial and medical affairs Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes Spine (the spine division of Johnson & Johnson) 2013: driving the business to the number-two market-share position in the global spine market

(the spine division of Johnson & Johnson) 2013: driving the business to the number-two market-share position in the global spine market Worldwide President, Joint Reconstruction, Sports Medicine & Power Tools, DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company

Earlier in his career, Reinhardt held senior leadership positions with Steris and Olympus in Europe.

"I have spent thirty years bringing innovation to surgeons and operating rooms globally. eXeX is transforming one of the most complex and demanding work environments - the OR, where planning, communication, teamwork and execution are vital to a great outcome," said Reinhardt. "The best surgical teams in the world run on memory and tribal knowledge. For the first time, that experience and know-how can be captured and delivered, making every case the team's best case. This is a once-in-a-generation shift that is long overdue, and eXeX is leading it."

Reinhardt joins recently appointed Chief Operating Officer John Spranger to form the leadership team driving Surgery Intelligence. Alongside Dr. Masson, their mandate is to bring Canopus by eXeX to every OR, for every surgeon and every surgery.

eXeX Launches Canopus Command

eXeX also announced Canopus Command, an intelligent portal that gives hospital staff and leadership a live operational view inside every case. Every procedure generates operational data (setup accuracy, workflow timing, supply utilization, onboarding velocity) that until now disappeared the moment the case ended. With Canopus Command, hospitals see it in real time.

At its heart is a breakthrough measurement: the Surgical Inquiry, the discrete moment a team member pulls the exact information they need for the case in front of them. Tracked across a facility, Surgical Inquiries reveal where demand is concentrating (by procedure, by team, and by moment in the workflow) so leadership can move resources and personnel ahead of the need, not after it.

About eXeX

eXeX (Expanded Existence, Inc.) is building the operating system for surgery. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company has built a patented platform, Canopus by eXeX, that is live across hospital systems in the United States and United Kingdom and expanding worldwide, providing surgical teams with workflow guidance and giving hospital leadership real-time operational visibility into every case. Learn more at exex.ai.

Media Contact

Douglas Sonders

douglas@exex.ai • 703-618-4110

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