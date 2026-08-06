MediSun Energy and Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Announce Global Distributorship for Advanced SBR-AGS Municipal Wastewater Solutions, Securing Exclusive Distribution in Malaysia and Saudi Arabia

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSun Planet Pte Ltd ("MediSun Energy"), a leader in integrated water technology and advanced circular solutions, announced a landmark global distributorship with Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Co., Ltd. Under this strategic agreement, MediSun Energy secures global distribution rights for the company's flagship Sequential Batch Reactor - Aerobic Granular Sludge (SBR-AGS) municipal wastewater technology, including exclusive distribution rights across Malaysia and comprehensive strategic cooperation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

(From left to right: Joseph Chua - Co-Founder & President of MediSun Energy; and Junfang Zhou - General Manager of Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Co., Ltd.)

By fusing MediSun Energy's cutting-edge plant design and core systems engineering with the formidable operational heritage of Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology—one of the top three water environmental enterprises in the world—the two organizations are spearheading a monumental shift in environmental infrastructure. Working hand-in-hand on joint plant design, MediSun Energy will provide comprehensive in-market engineering support to localize plant designs, ensuring full compliance with regional environmental standards, local civil constraints, and municipal utility interfaces.

By integrating high-efficiency SBR-AGS biological processes into standardized, modular engineering formats, the combined solution solves the most pressing bottlenecks facing modern utilities: severe urban land scarcity, long civil construction timelines, high energy demands, and strict nutrient discharge limits.

Key technical highlights of the SBR-AGS modular solution lineup include:

Biomimetic Honeycomb Modular Systems: Engineered for compact and permanent municipal needs (5,000 m³/d module scale), utilizing a prefabricated hexagonal "beehive" weathering steel structure that enables rapid on-site assembly within 15–35 days, while achieving total nitrogen removal up to 85% and biological phosphorus removal exceeding 90%.

Engineered for compact and permanent municipal needs (5,000 m³/d module scale), utilizing a prefabricated hexagonal "beehive" weathering steel structure that enables rapid on-site assembly within 15–35 days, while achieving total nitrogen removal up to 85% and biological phosphorus removal exceeding 90%. Large-Scale Modular Wastewater Treatment Complexes: Designed for major municipal infrastructure handling up to 50,000 m³/d per unit, seamlessly integrating biochemical treatment, magnetic flocculation, and UV disinfection into an aesthetic, low-profile footprint. Operating at an ultra-compact 0.2 m²/m³, it delivers 30–50% energy savings and 10–20% capital cost reductions with a deployment cycle of just 60–90 days.

Joseph Chua, President & Co-Founder of MediSun Planet Pte Ltd, stated: "Municipalities across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and globally are seeking immediate, scalable solutions to expand wastewater treatment capacity while meeting aggressive decarbonization and footprint goals. Traditional concrete construction can no longer keep pace with rapid urbanization. By leading the engineering and plant design alongside Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology—and leveraging their massive plant management expertise as one of the world's top three water environmental leaders—we are delivering a game-changing, plug-and-play pathway that turns years of civil construction into weeks of modular deployment across key markets like Malaysia and Saudi Arabia."

Junfang Zhou, General Manager of Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Co., Ltd., added: "Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Co., Ltd. has consistently set global benchmarks in biological wastewater treatment and large-scale plant operations. Partnering closely with MediSun Energy allows us to combine our deep operational heritage, world-class SBR-AGS technological legacy, and plant management experience with MediSun's agile plant design, engineering strength, and expanding global market presence. Together, we are redefining modern water infrastructure with low-carbon, highly efficient modular plants engineered for the future."

The agreement accelerates the commercial rollout of decentralized municipal wastewater infrastructure, providing utilities and industrial parks worldwide with a proven, rapidly deployable pathway toward low-carbon, space-efficient wastewater management.

About MediSun Energy

MediSun Energy is a Singapore-headquartered water infrastructure company that delivers water as a product: factory-built, modular plants deployed in weeks and run by AI. Its platform spans clean water, brine recovery, compact sewage treatment and portable water systems, serving government and industrial programmes across the Gulf and Southeast Asia.

About Guangdong Beijing Enterprises Shixi Technology Co., Ltd.

BE SHIXI TECH is a leading high-tech water enterprise specializing in water supply, advanced biological wastewater treatment, reclaimed water, modular product innovation, and high-efficiency equipment manufacturing. With end-to-end capabilities spanning R&D, design, manufacturing, delivery, and rapid response, the company delivers low-carbon, integrated turnkey solutions, customized process packages, and full-station equipment integration for municipal and industrial applications worldwide — meeting comprehensive project needs in performance, efficiency, and sustainability.