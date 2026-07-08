Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market worth $2.22 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market is projected to grow from about USD 1.47 billion in 2026 to USD 2.22 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 550 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 1.47 billion

USD 1.47 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2.22 billion

USD 2.22 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.6%

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the personal dosimeters segment held the largest market share of 66.0% in 2025.

By detector, the gas-filled detectors segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of 71.7% in 2025.

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Enhancing awareness among patients and healthcare professionals regarding the potential dangers associated with radiation exposure is becoming increasingly crucial. As individuals become more informed about the risks, they are likely to advocate for safer practices in their medical care. Additionally, providing healthcare professionals with more extensive training on radiation safety protocols is essential. This education will enable them to implement safer practices and make more informed decisions when using medical imaging and radiation-based therapy techniques. The cumulative effect of these initiatives is expected to foster a more cautious and responsible approach to radiation usage in clinical settings. Consequently, these factors are expected to significantly drive growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market, as both providers and patients seek to prioritize safety in healthcare settings.

By detector, the gas-filled detectors segment held the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market in 2025.

By detector type, the medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, scintillators, and solid-state detectors. Innovations in gas-filled detector design, such as enhanced sensitivity and miniaturization, can create new opportunities in the medical radiation market. Advanced models offer better performance and multifunctionality across a wide range of medical applications. The growth in the medical radiation market for gas-filled detectors stems from rising demand for radiation monitoring, technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and expanding healthcare services. Consequently, these driving factors mean that gas-filled detectors continue to be adopted and developed in medical settings.

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By safety product, the full-body protection products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The medical radiation safety market is categorized by safety product type, including full-body protection, face protection, hand protection, and other medical radiation safety products. Greater awareness among healthcare personnel and institutions regarding radiation hazards and the use of safety measures boosts demand for full-body protection products. An increase in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, drives demand for medical radiation protection products. The demand for protective gear complements the establishment of new hospitals and diagnostic centers to protect staff who use radiation.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global market for medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety has been analyzed across six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. North America is expected to hold the largest market share in this sector during the forecast period. This region, which includes the US and Canada, boasts highly developed healthcare facilities. The high levels of health expenditures in North America present significant opportunities for substantial investment in advanced medical technologies for radiation detection, monitoring, and safety. This strong spending capacity drives demand for innovative radiation products. Additionally, North America serves as a hub for medical research and development, with numerous companies collaborating with academic institutions on cutting-edge medical technologies focused on radiation detection and protection.

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Top Companies in Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market include Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US), Fortive (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), AMETEK Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), UAB Polimaster Europe (Belarus), Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd. (Switzerland), INFAB LLC (US), AmRay Group (Ireland), Radiation Detection Company (US), Arrow-Tech Inc. (US), Centronic (UK), S.E. International, Inc (US), Bertin Technologies (Paris), Atomtex (Belarus), Alpha Spectra Inc (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Micron Semiconductor Ltd. (UK), Burlington Medical (US), Nucleonix Systems (India), and Radcomm Systems (Canada).

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