Medical Plastics Tubing Market worth $6.81 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Plastics Tubing Market is projected to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2031 from USD 4.83 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Plastics Tubing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Medical Plastics Tubing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.83 billion

USD 4.83 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.81 billion

USD 6.81 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Medical Plastics Tubing Market Trends & Insights:

The global medical plastics tubing market is growing, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for advanced medical devices. North America is seeing strong demand, fueled by high healthcare expenditure, a well-established medical device manufacturing industry, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Europe is supported by stringent regulatory standards, growing demand for high-quality medical devices, and rising investments in healthcare modernization. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical device manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing gradual growth, supported by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing government healthcare investments, and expanding access to advanced medical technologies.

The North American medical plastics tubing market is estimated to account for 32% of revenue in 2026, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the strong presence of leading medical device manufacturers across the region.

By material, the PVC segment is estimated to account for 15.1% of revenue in 2026, owing to its excellent flexibility, biocompatibility, cost-effectiveness, and extensive use in a wide range of medical tubing applications.

By structure, the co-extruded segment is estimated to account for 42.5% of revenue in 2026, owing to its superior mechanical strength, enhanced barrier properties, multi-material functionality, and increasing adoption in advanced medical devices.

By application, the catheters & cannulas segment is estimated to account for 35.2% of the market in 2026, driven by the rising number of minimally invasive procedures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for precision fluid management devices.

Saint-Gobain, Lubrizol, Nordson Corporation, and Freudenberg Medical were identified as some of the star players in the medical plastics tubing market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

FBK Medical Tubing, NewAge Industries, MicroLumen Inc., and MDC Industries, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the medical plastics tubing market is driven by the demand for advanced medical devices, increased healthcare spending, and the expanding pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Medical plastic tubing is vital in devices such as catheters, IV systems, and drug delivery systems due to its flexibility, biocompatibility, and sterilization capability. Factors such as the rise in chronic diseases, more surgical procedures, and an aging population are boosting the need for high-quality tubing. The shift toward single-use medical devices for infection control and strict safety regulations are also supporting the use of specialized medical tubing. Additionally, increased funding for healthcare and the growth of medical device manufacturing in emerging markets are contributing to the continued development of this market.

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is expected to be the fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

PEEK is projected to be the fastest-growing material segment of the medical plastics tubing market due to its excellent mechanical strength, high thermal stability, good chemical resistance, and low wear. The use of PEEK tubing has rapidly increased in specialized medical fields that require long-term integrity, excellent biocompatibility, and strong physical capabilities to endure challenging physiological conditions. This material is now widely employed in innovative medical applications such as minimally invasive instruments, advanced catheter systems, drug delivery systems, orthopedic equipment, and implantable devices. In addition to these attributes, PEEK's ability to withstand various sterilization methods and maintain structural integrity under high pressures makes it particularly suitable for healthcare settings. As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced medical-grade polymers in the next generation of medical devices around the world.

Braided tubing is expected to be the fastest-growing structure segment during the forecast period.

Braided tubing is projected to be the fastest-growing structure segment of the medical plastics tubing market, mainly because of its excellent strength, flexibility, and resistance to pressure, which make it superior to traditional types of tubing. Braided tubing is used more in critical medical applications where the need for better kink resistance, torque control, and dimensional stability is high. It is mostly used for minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced catheter-based systems. The increasing need for high-performance medical devices combined with the rising use of minimally invasive techniques is accelerating the preference for braided tubing in areas like cardiovascular interventions, interventional radiology, and complex drug delivery systems. Also, continued innovations in reinforcement materials and precision manufacturing techniques are allowing better product performance and customization. The growing emphasis on patient safety, procedure accuracy, and device reliability is also among the factors expected to facilitate the strong growth of the braided tubing segment worldwide.

Drug delivery systems are expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Drug delivery systems are projected to be the fastest-growing application of medical plastics tubing industry. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for advanced, accurate drug delivery methods. The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders is leading to a higher demand for effective and drug delivery solutions that can be controlled. Medical plastic tubing is primarily used in infusion pumps, IV administration sets, wearable drug delivery devices, and other controlled-release systems that deliver very precise doses and better patient outcomes. The increasing trend in home healthcare, self-administered therapies, and minimally invasive treatment methods is driving the adoption of advanced tubing solutions in drug delivery. At the same time, there is a tendency to use drug delivery devices that are single-used and disposable as a measure to reduce the risk of infection. Both these aspects play a role in the overall market growth. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are increasing their R&D activities and investments in advanced drug delivery technologies, which would further drive this segment.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for medical plastics tubing during the forecast period. Due to the ongoing expansion of the region's healthcare infrastructure, high growth of healthcare expenditures, and the rapid expansion of the medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors. Chronic diseases are increasing globally, particularly with an aging population, driving up the use of medical plastic tubing in devices like catheters, IV systems, drug delivery systems, and dialysis equipment. The rise in single-use or disposable devices to prevent healthcare infections further boosts the demand for medical plastics. The growing adoption of high-performance polymers and adherence to international standards presents a favorable outlook for plastic tubing usage in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

The report profiles medical plastics tubing companies, including Saint-Gobain (France), Nordson Corporation (US), Freudenberg Medical (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Lubrizol (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Biomerics (US), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany), Zeus Company LLC (US), Optinova (Finland) and others.

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