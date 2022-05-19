mdgroup Growth sees New VP, Product Delivery, Investing for the Future

BRACKNELL, England, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- md group , the leading global provider of healthcare technologies and personalised clinical study services, has charged its new VP, Product Delivery, Mohamad (Mo) Merhi, with doubling the development team and recruiting the highest calibre of global talent in technological development and innovation.

With mdgroup acknowledged for quantum growth in the past year, continuing to scale and accelerate the product road map is pivotal for the company, who are on a mission to deliver remarkable experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials worldwide.

mdgroup has recently launched its best-in-class primarius3 platform, connecting their suite of services across the healthcare ecosystem in support of patients on the clinical research journey. Having spent significant time exploring the pain-points, potential and market penetration opportunities for new healthtech investment to support patient care in clinical research, mdgroup is now committed to further growing its capabilities to deliver and further disrupt the healthtech sector.

Mo Merhi has a master's degree in Internet Systems Development and a PhD in Technology Adoption from Brunel University, London. He brings 15 years' experience in developing technical products to his role and is seeking those with equally rigorous backgrounds and talents to grow the mdgroup tech team.

Speaking of the challenge ahead, Mo explains:

"mdgroup is actively seeking highly motivated technologists to join our talented team as they continue to roll out new technology across this fast-growing business. For candidates that can recognise a truly rewarding position, and are ready to embrace the challenge, there is the opportunity to transform the experience of patients participating in clinical trials and ultimately contribute to the discovery of new therapies."

"It's a very attractive prospect to be working with such a talented team," Mo continues, "adhering to best practices to deliver enterprise solutions to support an enviable client list of pharmaceutical companies. I am confident the future will continue to be very bright as we strive to deliver evermore valuable software."

mdgroup's uniquely integrated patient services road map to date includes:

To learn more about mdgroup, the technology and development opportunities available, visit: https://mdgroup.com/

About mdgroup

mdgroup are on a mission to deliver remarkable technologies and experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials. They support all sizes of pharma and biotech to attract, engage, maintain and support patient participation in healthcare research around the world, all underpinned by our latest innovations in healthcare technologies. Let's make your next study remarkable. Contact us now to discuss how. Find out more at mdgroup.com

