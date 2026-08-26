MBC GROUP REVEALS MBC GAMES STUDIO WITH DEBUT TITLE UNVEILING AT GAMESCOM

An Arabian fantasy action-adventure inspired by the rich storytelling traditions of One Thousand and One Nights, '1001 Threads of Mizan' introduces players to a handcrafted world combining exploration, large-scale combat and cooperative gameplay. Built for up to three players with drop-in, drop-out co-op, the game features both ground and aerial traversal, including a signature flying carpet system that allows players to explore its world and take on large-scale mystical creatures together.

MBC Game Studio brings together an international team with experience across acclaimed global game studios, combining expertise in gameplay, world-building and creative development with the strength of MBC GROUP's entertainment capabilities, regional expertise and global reach. The studio is focused on developing high-production-value original games and intellectual property inspired by compelling stories and cultural narratives for audiences around the world.

MGS forms part of MBC GROUP's broader expansion into gaming and its strategy to grow its international footprint and broaden its digital entertainment ecosystem.

Waleed Al-Ibrahim, Chairman, MBC GROUP said: "Gaming provides an opportunity to develop original IP, enter new markets, reach global audiences and create new avenues for long-term growth, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our business model.

He added: "By bringing together the talent, capabilities and partnerships needed to deliver world-class gaming experiences, we can bring compelling regional stories to life in new ways and further strengthen our position across the global entertainment industry."

Mike Sneesby, Chief Executive Officer, MBC GROUP, commented: "This reveal marks an important milestone in the Group's gaming journey and advances our ambition to build a global entertainment business rooted in the Middle East and celebrated worldwide."

Daniel Engelhardt, Chief Executive Officer, MBC Game Studio, said: "We are incredibly proud to announce '1001 Threads of Mizan', a true labour of love inspired by rich Arabic folklore from One Thousand and One Nights and beyond. With fast-paced traversal that combines grounded and aerial mastery with colossal combat against large-scale jinn creatures and immersive exploration, this game is designed to capture the beauty and spirit of these timeless stories in a heroic gameplay experience that can be shared with friends."

Visitors to Gamescom will be able to experience '1001 Threads of Mizan' firsthand, with hands-on demos showcasing the game's cooperative gameplay, flying carpet traversal and combat.

For more information and future updates on the game, please visit:

www.1001threadsofmizan.com

Trailer: 1001 Threads of Mizan - Reveal Trailer

www.mbcgamestudio.com

MBC GROUP

Founded over 30 years ago, MBC GROUP is the leading media and entertainment conglomerate in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Group has firmly established itself as a household name, boasting an extensive presence that draws in 150 million viewers every week. With global accessibility spanning from Australia to the United States through platforms like MBC SHAHID, the leading Arabic streaming platform in MENA, MBC offers high-quality content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In addition to MBC SHAHID, MBC broadcasts 15 free-to-air (FTA) TV channels and 3 radio channels. MBC also continues to grow its presence in the region across multiple entertainment verticals including gaming, events, and music. MBC's platforms bring families across all generations together with its extensive and engaging content library catering to Arab audiences worldwide.

MBC GAME STUDIO

MBC Game Studio is a global video game developer and publisher focused on creating high-quality, original games for players worldwide. Representing a global team with roots in Riyadh and London, the studio brings together international talent to craft distinctive games grounded in creativity, care and player-first design. Backed by MBC Group, the largest media company in the Middle East, MBC Game Studio is building a portfolio of original first- and third-party titles to bring distinctive ideas to life through fun gameplay and world building that can be shared with friends. The studio is currently developing its first title, 1001 Threads of Mizan, an action-adventure inspired by the folklore of One Thousand and One Nights. For more information, visit www.mbcgamestudio.com